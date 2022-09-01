tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Shoe Zone raises profit guidance amid back-to-school rush

Story Highlights

Footwear retailer Shoe Zone raised its profit guidance for the third time in a row in a rare glimmer of hope in the retail sector.

Shoe Zone (GB:SHOE) announced its trading update for the month of August 2022, as the discount shoe retailer continued to benefit for soaring demand as children head back to school.

Shoe Zone has around 400 stores in the UK. The company is known for its reasonably priced shoes, with an average price of around £10.

The easing of COVID restrictions and opening of schools boosted sales in a big way. Summer remains a hot selling season for the company, which has a strong hold on the market for school and workwear shoes.

The company is eyeing good profits in its full-year results as margins also look strong. The company undertook some cost-saving initiatives, such as better supply chain management, reducing unwanted rents, and more, which helped it push its margins.

As a result, the company increased its profit before tax for the year 2022 to £10.5 million, up from £9.5 million as reported in July’s trading update. This is the third time that the company has revised its profit after expecting it to be around £8.5 million in June.

Show Zone stock performance

The stock has done exceptionally well during the recovery after the pandemic.

The shares have grown by 108.7% in the last year, beating most retailers in the market. The recently announced update has led to another jump in the already soaring share prices.

Chart Description automatically generated

Shoe Zone Smart Score

Shoe Zone stock has a score of ‘Perfect 10’ as per TipRanks’ Smart Score tool. This represents that the company is well-positioned to outperform the market returns.

The score is derived from analysing the stock on eight different parameters including hedge fund activities, insider transactions, fundamentals, etc.

A picture containing graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Conclusion

With rising prices everywhere, customers are opting for low-cost alternatives. This makes the company’s position strong in the market, along with top-line growth.

The positive trading updates are coming one after another, and the company is confident in posting a strong set of results for its full year of 2022, due in October.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Here’s How Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Could Benefit from the ITA Airways Deal
DAL
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 31: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Plummeted Today
BBBY
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
HPQ
AMBA
Whistleblower Claims Could Weaken Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) Battle Against Musk
TWTR
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock: Cheaper Plan on Tap as Snap Becomes Ad Talent Recruiting Ground
NFLX
SNAP
This Insider Just Pocketed Freeport-McMoRan Stock (NYSE:FCX) Worth $988.3K
FCX
More Market News >