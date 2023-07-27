Shell’s (NYSE: SHEL) Profits Slump in Q2

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Shell’s (NYSE: SHEL) Profits Slump in Q2

Story Highlights

Shell’s profits fall in the second quarter as a result of a drop in oil and gas prices.

British oil giant, Shell’s (NYSE: SHEL) profits slumped in the second quarter with adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share as compared to $1.54 in the same period last year and fell short of consensus estimates of $1.70 per share. The lower-than-expected profits were a result of lower oil and gas prices, a slump in refining margins, lower volumes, and a fall in LNG trading and optimization results.

The company’s revenues slumped 25.4% year-over-year to $74.6 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $66.8 billion.

Shell has announced a stock buyback of $3 billion, which is expected to be completed by the time the third quarter results are announced. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 15% to $0.331 per share.

In the fiscal third quarter, the company has projected adjusted earnings in the range of a negative $0.7 billion to a negative $0.5 billion. In FY23, Shell expects to incur a lower cash capex between $23 billion and $26 billion.

Analysts are bullish about SHEL stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and one Hold.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SHEL

Shell Plc publishes second quarter 2023 press release
Press ReleasesShell Plc publishes second quarter 2023 press release
5h ago
SHEL
Shell plc Second Quarter 2023 Interim Dividend
SHEL
Shell announces commencement of a share buyback programme
SHEL
More SHEL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SHEL

Shell Plc publishes second quarter 2023 press release
Press ReleasesShell Plc publishes second quarter 2023 press release
5h ago
SHEL
Shell plc Second Quarter 2023 Interim Dividend
Press ReleasesShell plc Second Quarter 2023 Interim Dividend
5h ago
SHEL
Shell announces commencement of a share buyback programme
Press ReleasesShell announces commencement of a share buyback programme
5h ago
SHEL
More SHEL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >