SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Potential Recovery for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Investors

THE LAWSUIT: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Onsemi common stock between May 1, 2023, and October 27, 2023, inclusive.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) contrary to representations made, revenues from billions of dollars in reported long-term supply agreements (“LTSAs”) were not “committed”, “locked in,” or effectively certain to be obtained by the Company; (2) the Company could and would abrogate the LTSAs at a customer’s request; (3) in tough macroeconomic conditions, LTSAs did not provide “predictable” and “sustainable” performance to drive the Company’s growth; (4) LTSAs would be modified or eliminated as conditions changed; (5) defendants did not have “good visibility” into customer demand, and in fact, demand could be reduced on short notice, even where LTSAs were in effect; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Onsemi’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in onsemi stock during the relevant time frame – even if you still hold your shares – go to https://zlk.com/pslra-1/on-semiconductor-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=18 to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients.

