SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Potential Recovery for Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Investors

THE LAWSUIT: This lawsuit is on behalf of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired Expensify common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about November 11, 2021.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, the offering documents issued by the Company in connection with its initial public offering (the “Offering Documents”) made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Expensify’s revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (ii) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; (iii) accordingly, the Company’s post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Expensify stock during the relevant time frame – even if you still hold your shares – go to https://zlk.com/pslra-1/expensify-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=18 to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

https://zlk.com/