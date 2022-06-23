tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
MSTR
All News
Market News

Saylor Calls Bitcoin a “Lifeboat” on Twitter

In this article:
In this article:
MSTR

Michael Saylor, Founder and CEO of MicroStrategy (MSTR), and an outspoken believer in cryptocurrency, shared his latest interview with CNN in a tweet, calling Bitcoin (BTC-USD) “a lifeboat, tossed on a stormy sea, offering hope to anyone in the world that needs to get off their sinking ship.”

MicroStrategy is primarily a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, and one of MSTR’s main corporate strategies is to invest in Bitcoin and hold it for the long term. MicroStrategy boasts of being the world’s largest publicly traded corporate owner of bitcoin. As of May 7, MSTR held around 129,218 bitcoins, and at the current price, it is worth about $2.66 billion.

The current crypto crash has wiped off billions of dollars of investors’ money with no end in sight. Year-to-date, bitcoin has declined nearly 57%, which has led to almost a billion dollars in mark-to-market losses for MSTR.

Nonetheless, Saylor believes this too shall pass. “We’re in here for the long term. Bitcoin is going to outlast all of us… we are witnessing the birth of a new industry during the worst financial crisis of 50 years,” he said in the interview.

The CEO compared the current budding stage of the crypto industry to the decades-old evolution of oil and auto companies. According to Saylor, “lots of them went bust, about 99%, but the rest is history. We’ve got cars, the oil business is a huge business, it changed the future of the world,” he added, “When we look back 100 years no one’s going to remember who made money or losing money building New York City.”

While several crypto fanatics replied with similar enthusiasm, many even quipped about the “lifeboat” comment by sharing memes of sinking ships.

Notably, Saylor also stated that there is no asset under the current economic scenario that can be called a safe haven. “Flight to safety is a grand illusion,” he said. Even if you are holding currency in bank accounts, you end up paying 50% more for oil or wheat in local currency.

Saylor believes Bitcoin is a “digital energy, incorruptible, indestructible, programmable, and it lasts forever.” He added, “You can’t stockpile oil for the next decade. Bitcoin, on the other hand, you can accumulate monthly, you can keep it for your entire life and so it is fundamentally different than anything that’s come before it.”

When asked about how the crypto crash has hurt the average Joe who does not understand the market properly and a majority of investors still haven’t invested in bitcoin or the other 19,000 digital currencies or tokens, Saylor said, “the average investor has been taken advantage of by traders and wildcat crypto banks.”

Furthermore, he stressed the need for regulations to bring more clarity into the market that “will be good for the mainstream investors, corporations and will make it into an institutional asset class.”

Interestingly, on the company’s take of adding more debt (mostly unsecured) worth $2.2 billion at a blended interest rate of 1.8%, Saylor said, “our balance sheet is great. When the inflation rate is running dramatically higher than the interest rate, you are better off being a debtor than being a creditor.”

All in all, the CEO is headstrong about the fate of bitcoin and the crypto world in general and will continue to bet on these horses, hopefully not the wrong ones.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

This Oil Stock Gets Warren Buffet’s Support
OXY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 23: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
LI
BBWI
Ford Settles on Spain as Hub for Its New Electric Vehicles
F
Multiple Suitors Are Lining Up for Netflix’s Ad-Partner Pie
NFLX
Here’s Why This Stock Could Be a Winner in Times Like These
WBA
Winnebago Smashes Q3 Estimates; Earnings Up 84%
WGO
Altria Stock Plunged Over 9%; Here’s Why
MO
Biden’s Gas Tax Relief and Fed’s Recession View Explained
NDX
SPX
In this article:
MSTR

Latest News Feed

This Oil Stock Gets Warren Buffet’s Support
OXY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 23: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
LI
BBWI
Ford Settles on Spain as Hub for Its New Electric Vehicles
F
Multiple Suitors Are Lining Up for Netflix’s Ad-Partner Pie
NFLX
Here’s Why This Stock Could Be a Winner in Times Like These
WBA
Winnebago Smashes Q3 Estimates; Earnings Up 84%
WGO
Altria Stock Plunged Over 9%; Here’s Why
MO
Biden’s Gas Tax Relief and Fed’s Recession View Explained
NDX
SPX