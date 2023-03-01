tiprankstipranks
Market News

Sarepta Therapeutics Skyrockets after String of Good News

For healthcare stock Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), it was a fantastic day packed full of good news. From a warm and fuzzy analyst perspective to positive drug developments to killer earnings. With Sarepta up nearly 20% at the time of writing, you can see just how good the news was as far as investors were concerned.

Sarepta’s fourth quarter results proved a winner, as Sarepta turned in earnings per share of -$1.24, whereas analyst consensus expected -$1.47. Total revenue came in at $258.4 million, which not only beat analyst consensus looking for $250.51 million but also increased 28.3% year-over-year.

Decent earnings weren’t the only thing keeping Sarepta aloft, though; Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison upgraded Sarepta to a Buy with a price target of $187. That upgrade was immediately connected to a third piece of good news – the FDA wouldn’t require an advisory committee meeting about Sarepta’s marketing application for its gene therapy, known as SRP-9001. In fact, the FDA went so far as to give SRP-9001—which targets muscular dystrophy—a priority review status.

Analyst consensus is overwhelmingly positive for Sarepta Therapeutics stock as well. Currently, Sarepta stock is considered a Strong Buy with 18.54% upside potential, thanks to its average price target of $173.

More News & Analysis on SRPT

3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/1/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/1/2023, According to Top Analysts
6h ago
VAC
JAMF
BofA expects no impact to Sarepta from Dunn’s departure from FDA
SRPT
Sarepta announces first patient dosed in SRP-9003-102 study
SRPT
More SRPT Latest News >

