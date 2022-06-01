Salesforce Climbs 9% on Improved Q1 Performance

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CRM
All News
Market News

Salesforce Climbs 9% on Improved Q1 Performance

Story Highlights

Salesforce has been able to weather the effects of the economic downturn by reporting upbeat Q1 results. Both experts and hedge funds believe there is a lot of room for growth.

In this article:
In this article:
CRM

Shares of the cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) company Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) jumped almost 9% in Tuesday’s extended trading session after the company posted strong results for the first-quarter Fiscal 2023 (ended April 30). 

The quarterly beat posted by the cloud software giant boosted investor confidence. Strong consumer demand across the portfolio of products resulted in margin expansion and an upward earnings guidance revision. 

Meanwhile, management decreased its sales forecast for the year, citing foreign exchange challenges as the primary cause, albeit operational savings helped to raise profitability forecasts.

Results in Detail 

Salesforce reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.94 per share. The company recorded earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year. 

Additionally, revenue surged 24% to $7.41 billion and surpassed analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Results were supported by an uptick in subscription and support revenues as well as professional services and other revenues. 

Adjusted operating margin stood at 17.6%, down from 20.2% in the prior-year quarter. 

Existing Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) stands at $21.5 billion, up 21% year-over-year. At the end of the first quarter, a total RPO of $42 billion indicates resilience and momentum in the company’s business. 

As of April 30, 2022, total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities came in at $13.5 billion. 

Official Comments 

Looking forward, Salesforce Co-CEO Marc Benioff commented, “While delivering incredible growth at scale, we’re committed to consistent margin expansion and cash flow growth as part of our long-term plan to drive both top and bottom line performance.” 

Guidance 

For the second quarter of Fiscal 2023, the company expects revenue in the range of $7.69-$7.7 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of $1.01 to $1.02 per share, lower than the consensus estimate of $1.14.  

For Fiscal 2023, Salesforce now expects revenue in the range of $31.7 billion to $31.8 billion, lower from its prior expectations of $32 billion to $32.1 billion. The consensus estimate is pegged at $32.06 billion. 

Meanwhile, the adjusted earnings forecast is revised upward to the range of $4.74 to $4.76 per share, up from the previous forecast of $4.62 to $4.64 per share. The Street’s estimate stands at $4.66 per share. 

The adjusted operating margin is revised upward by 40 basis points to 20.4% for the year. 

Wall Street’s Take 

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 26 Buys versus three Holds. The average Salesforce price target of $256.11 implies 59.83% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, shares have lost 32.16% over the past year. 

Website Traffic 

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), offered insight into Salesforce’s performance in the April quarter.  

Supporting the upbeat quarterly results, the website traffic tool showed an uptrend in the website traffic. According to the tool, salesforce.com recorded a 10.52% year-over-year increase and 18.53% sequential rise in global estimated visits in Fiscal Q1 2023. 

The predictions that were based on TipRanks’ website visits data turned out to be correct, with Salesforce reporting strong results in the quarter. 

Bottom-Line 

The company’s future growth potential is demonstrated by its upbeat quarterly performances and strong cash levels.

Also, website trends reflected on TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool demonstrate strong customer engagement in the competitive environment. Additionally, TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in Salesforce is currently Very Positive, as the cumulative change in holdings across all 46 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was an increase of 3.2 million shares.  

Therefore, given the stock at an attractive entry point, investors may not be disappointed in building positions in Salesforce. 

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Short Sellers Earn $8.2B Through Tesla This Year
NDX
SPX
HP Registers Better-Than-Expected Q2 Performance
HPQ
Is Twitter Still a Buy Amid Elon Musk-Induced Turmoil?
TWTR
Think Research Announces Record Q1 Revenue: Is It Worth Considering?
Shell Approves $2.5B Crux Gas Project off Australia
GB:SHEL
Greenlane Renewables Awarded New Contract from Repeat Customer
CA:GRN
EW Healthcare Partners Acquires TherapeuticsMD; TXMD Shares Surge 350%
TXMD
Why Did Tata Motors & Ford Rise on Friday?
F
TTM
Unilever Stock Climbing on News of 5-Star Hedge Fund Manager Joining Board
UL
In this article:
CRM

Latest News Feed

Short Sellers Earn $8.2B Through Tesla This Year
NDX
SPX
HP Registers Better-Than-Expected Q2 Performance
HPQ
Is Twitter Still a Buy Amid Elon Musk-Induced Turmoil?
TWTR
Think Research Announces Record Q1 Revenue: Is It Worth Considering?
Shell Approves $2.5B Crux Gas Project off Australia
GB:SHEL
Greenlane Renewables Awarded New Contract from Repeat Customer
CA:GRN
EW Healthcare Partners Acquires TherapeuticsMD; TXMD Shares Surge 350%
TXMD
Why Did Tata Motors & Ford Rise on Friday?
F
TTM
Unilever Stock Climbing on News of 5-Star Hedge Fund Manager Joining Board
UL