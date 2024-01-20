Ryan Specialty Group Secures Reduced Loan Interest Rates

Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

On January 19, 2024, Ryan Specialty, LLC, a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc., amended its credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and other lenders, achieving a reduction in the term loan’s interest rate from SOFR + 3.00% to SOFR + 2.75% and removing the credit spread adjustment for various borrowing periods. This summary is based on the Repricing Amendment, a detailed version of which is available in the company’s regulatory filings.

