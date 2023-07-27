Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) Up after Swinging to Profit in Q2

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) Up after Swinging to Profit in Q2

Global cruise holding company, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) surged in morning trading on Thursday after the company swung to a profit in Q2 with adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share versus a loss of $2.08 per share in the same period last year and above consensus estimates of $1.57 per share.

The company’s revenues surged by 61.3% year-over-year to $3.5 billion, beating Street estimates of $3.41 billion. The rise in revenues was led by strong ticket pricing in both North America and Europe and strength in onboard revenues.

Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group commented, “Demand for cruising and our brands is exceptionally strong and we have seen another step change in booking volumes and pricing, leading us to now expect double-digit net yield growth for the full year. We also expect to achieve record Adjusted EBITDA per APCD and Return on Invested Capital this year and are well on our way toward achieving our Trifecta goals.”

Looking forward, RCL expects its Q3 net yields to increase by 13.5% to 14% on a constant currency basis compared to the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted earnings are likely to be in the range of $3.38 to $3.48 per share in Q3. In FY23, net yields are forecasted to increase by 11.5% to 12% on a constant currency basis as compared to 2019 while adjusted earnings are projected to be between $6.00 and $6.20 per share.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about RCL stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys and four Holds.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on RCL

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS AND INCREASES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE ON CONTINUED REVENUE ACCELERATION
Press ReleasesROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS AND INCREASES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE ON CONTINUED REVENUE ACCELERATION
2h ago
RCL
Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
RCL
Royal Caribbean price target raised to $115 from $72 at Truist
RCL
More RCL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RCL

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS AND INCREASES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE ON CONTINUED REVENUE ACCELERATION
Press ReleasesROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS AND INCREASES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE ON CONTINUED REVENUE ACCELERATION
2h ago
RCL
Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsRoyal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
2d ago
RCL
Royal Caribbean price target raised to $115 from $72 at Truist
The FlyRoyal Caribbean price target raised to $115 from $72 at Truist
9d ago
RCL
More RCL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >