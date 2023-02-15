tiprankstipranks
Market News

Roblox Soars as Losses Narrow in Q4 and Bookings Beat Estimates

Shares of Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) soared over 15% in pre-market trading after the mobile games developer reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.48 per share, narrower than analysts’ consensus estimate of a loss of $0.51.

When it comes to its user metrics, bookings were $899.4 million, increasing 17% year-over-year and surpassing consensus estimates by $14.69 million. Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) soared 19% year-over-year to 58.8 million. However average bookings per DAU dipped 2% year-over-year to $15.29 in Q4.

Roblox posted revenues of $579 million in the fourth quarter, up 2% year-over-year.

In the month of January, the company’s revenues were likely between $213 million and $216 million, up 22% to 24% year-over-year while estimated bookings were in the range of $267 million to $271 million, a jump of 19% to 21% year-over-year.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are sidelined about RBLX stock with a Hold consensus rating based on six Buys, four Holds, and four Sells.

