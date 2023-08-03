Robinhood Stock (NASDAQ:HOOD) Falls Despite Surprise Profit and Sales Beat

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Robinhood Stock (NASDAQ:HOOD) Falls Despite Surprise Profit and Sales Beat

Story Highlights

Robinhood Markets surprised investors by posting its first-ever quarterly profit. However, shares of HOOD fell in extended trading as monthly active users and transaction revenues declined in the quarter.

Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) fell nearly 6% in extended trading on August 2, despite posting a surprise profit in its second-quarter Fiscal 2023 results. A one-million-user decline in the number of HOOD’s monthly active users (MAUs) may be the cause of the fall in the stock price. Robinhood said its MAUs in Q2 were 10.8 million. Robinhood Markets is a trading platform for stocks and cryptocurrency.

On the brighter side, Robinhood’s assets under custody (AUC) grew 13% sequentially to $89 billion in Q2, and net cumulative funded accounts rose 70,000 to 23.2 million.  

Details of Robinhood’s Q2 Results

Robinhood posted its first-ever profitable quarter, with diluted earnings of $0.03 per share. Analysts had expected HOOD to post a loss of $0.01 per share. Similarly, total net revenues grew 53% year-over-year to $486 million, also beating the Wall Street consensus of $472.94 million. Q2 revenue was also up 10% sequentially, thanks to a 13% year-over-year increase in Robinhood’s net interest revenue to $234 million.

On the other hand, transaction revenue declined 7% sequentially to $193 million. The decline was primarily due to an 18% fall in cryptocurrency revenue, a 7% fall in Equity revenue, and a 5% fall in Options revenue. Notably, Robinhood’s average revenue per user (ARPU) grew to $84 in Q2, up from $77 in Q1FY23.

Looking ahead, the fintech company sees its full-year Fiscal 2023 operating expenses falling between $2.33 and $2.41 billion.

Is Robinhood a Buy, Sell, or Hold, as per Analysts?

Wall Street remains split about HOOD’s stock trajectory. Following, Robinhood’s Q2 print, analyst Dan Dolev of Mizuho Securities set a price target of $14 (12.5% upside) on the stock and reiterated a Buy rating.

Also, JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan reiterated his Buy rating and $25 price target, which implies a whopping 100% upside potential.

On the contrary, Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance reiterated his Hold rating on HOOD stock while raising the price target to $11 (11.6% downside potential) from $10.

Overall, Robinhood stock has a Hold consensus rating. This is based on two Buys, five Holds, and two Sell ratings. On TipRanks, the average Robinhood Markets price target of $12.33 implies that shares are almost fully valued at current levels. Meanwhile, HOOD stock has gained 20.7% so far this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesRobinhood Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
12h ago
HOOD
HOOD Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
HOOD
Robinhood Money Drills partners with University of Memphis
HOOD
More HOOD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesRobinhood Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
12h ago
HOOD
HOOD Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
Pre-EarningsHOOD Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
3d ago
HOOD
Robinhood Money Drills partners with University of Memphis
The FlyRobinhood Money Drills partners with University of Memphis
14d ago
HOOD
More HOOD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >