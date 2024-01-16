Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Drops on Q4 Production Results

Shares of mining giant Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) are trending lower today after the company announced its production results for the fourth quarter. In Q4, Pilbara iron ore production dropped by 2%, and titanium dioxide slag production declined by 15% year-over-year. Conversely, production of bauxite, aluminium, and copper rose by 15%, 8%, and 5% respectively.

For the full year, aluminium production rose by 9% to 3,272 kt, and copper production increased by 2% to 620 kt. While bauxite production remained flat at 54.6 Mt, Pilbara iron ore output ticked higher by 2% to 331.5 Mt. The company’s Kitimat aluminium smelter has returned to full capacity. Further, Rio Tinto is witnessing benefits from its increased stake in Oyu Tolgoi.

The company expects Pilbara iron ore shipments to hover in the range of 323-338 mt for 2024. Separately, Rio Tinto is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on February 21. Analysts expect the company to post an EPS of $3.81 on revenue of $28.14 billion for the quarter. In the comparable year-ago period, RIO’s EPS of $5.69 had comfortably outperformed estimates of $3.91.

Is RIO a Good Investment?

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Rio Tinto and the average RIO price target of $79.75 implies a modest 13.6% potential upside in the stock. That’s after a nearly 6% decline in the company’s share price so far this year.

Read full Disclosure