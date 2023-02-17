Real Estate Market Pummels Re/Max Holdings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Real Estate Market Pummels Re/Max Holdings

The real estate market these days has been nothing, if not volatile. That goes for those who deal in it as well, as Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) found out. Its stock closed down 13.5% in Friday’s trading, and the reasons for that are roughly what you’d expect. Re/Max’s fourth quarter results looked like a soft housing market already in progress, as it posted earnings of $0.41 per share, which faltered against expectations calling for $0.45 per share.

Additionally, revenue figures did no favors, posting sales of $81.3 million against expectations of $83.15 million. Plus, future projections also proved soft. Re/Max looked for Q1 2023 revenue to come in between $82 million and $87 million. Analyst expectations wanted $87.36 million. Even the best estimates for full-year 2023 revenue fell short; consensus wanted $357.17 million. Management’s best guess stops at $335 million.

Re/Max does have some hope for the future. Indeed, president Christopher Alexander believes that the Canadian housing market could “pop open again” this year as sidelined buyers come back into the fray and pick up houses again. Meanwhile, new listings in the U.S. market won’t hurt matters either. Still, with overall economic uncertainty plaguing the market for big-ticket items and the housing market just off a whirlwind expansion, some decline is largely inevitable.

Insiders at Re/Max are feeling pretty optimistic, based on insider trading figures. Currently, insider confidence levels at Re/Max are considered Positive, as they bought $2.6 million worth of shares in the last three months.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on RMAX

RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS
Press ReleasesRE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS
1d ago
RMAX
RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
RMAX
Redfin: Median U.S. home-sale price increased 0.9% for four weeks ending Jan. 15
Z
UE
More RMAX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RMAX

RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS
Press ReleasesRE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS
1d ago
RMAX
RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
Press ReleasesRE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
2d ago
RMAX
Redfin: Median U.S. home-sale price increased 0.9% for four weeks ending Jan. 15
The FlyRedfin: Median U.S. home-sale price increased 0.9% for four weeks ending Jan. 15
29d ago
Z
UE
More RMAX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >