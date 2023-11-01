Real Estate Brokerage Stocks Closed Lower on Tuesday; Here’s Why

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Real Estate Brokerage Stocks Closed Lower on Tuesday; Here’s Why
Market News

Real Estate Brokerage Stocks Closed Lower on Tuesday; Here’s Why

Story Highlights

Real estate brokerage stocks, including Redfin, Opendoor, Compass, and Zillow, declined on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, shares of the real estate digital brokerage platforms Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN), Compass (NYSE:COMP), and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) declined 5.7%, 9.1%, 6.1%, and 6.9%, respectively. This decline follows a Missouri jury’s decision against the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and other major residential brokerages in the Midwest. The judge found them guilty of conspiring to maintain high commissions.

Interestingly, the above companies were not involved in the lawsuit. The defendants in the class action lawsuit were the NAR along with Midwestern brokerages Keller Williams and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) HomeServices of America. However, the possibility of major brokerage firms reducing commissions and therefore becoming more competitive for RDFN, OPEN, COMP, and ZG resulted in share price declines.

Brief About the Lawsuit

The class action lawsuit is focused on the less transparent split of brokerage fees and commissions. To make it clearer, when a home is sold, one has to incur a broker’s fee, which is divided between the buyer’s and seller’s brokers. However, this lawsuit claims that the way these fees are handled may not be clear or fair.

The plaintiffs have asked the judge to alter how real estate brokerages operate, including possibly stopping the need for cooperative compensation. Depending on the court’s decision, home sellers may be relieved of covering the costs of both the listing and buying brokers’ commissions.

Which Real Estate Stock is Best?

The real estate industry is battling with a slowdown due to high mortgage rates, increased home prices, and tight housing inventory. As per data provided by the NAR, existing home sales declined for the third consecutive month year-over-year, with all four major U.S. regions witnessing a fall.

Among the four real estate stocks mentioned above, Zillow, Berkshire, and Compass have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Nevertheless, Wall Street analysts see plenty of upside potential in all five stocks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Real Estate Brokerage Stocks Closed Lower on Tuesday; Here’s Why
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Zillow Group price target lowered to $50 from $55 at Bernstein
The FlyZillow Group price target lowered to $50 from $55 at Bernstein
5d ago
Z
ZG
Zillow call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyZillow call volume above normal and directionally bullish
7d ago
Z
ZG
Zillow price target lowered to $60 from $65 at Jefferies
The FlyZillow price target lowered to $60 from $65 at Jefferies
15d ago
Z
ZG
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >