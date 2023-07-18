RDFN Stock Slumps as Home Turnover Declines

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

RDFN Stock Slumps as Home Turnover Declines

With the housing market in a whole new turmoil, this time on the demand side as interest rates continue their steady upward climb, it’s no surprise to hear homebuying is on the decline. That’s hitting Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) particularly hard, down 3.74% in Tuesday’s trading.

The word out of Redfin is that home turnover rates in the United States are now down to a level not seen in the last 10 years. Redfin’s numbers point to around 14 out of every 1,000 homes in the U.S. being bought in that time. The high point, meanwhile, was back in the first half of 2019, when 19 out of every 1,000 changed hands. That’s just an average, of course, so numbers will vary by location. The Redfin report notes that 24 out of every 1,000 homes are being bought in Newark, New Jersey, while San Jose, California, is seeing merely six out of every 1,000 homes passing on.

Redfin’s deputy chief economist, Taylor Marr, pointed squarely at interest rates as being the big reason behind the hit. Marr hopes to see interest rates pare back to around 5%. But with the average mortgage rate up around 7.38%, it’s got a long way to drop before Marr sees the desired 5%. Several experts in a CBS report, meanwhile, don’t look for rates to drop before 2024, if even then.

Redfin’s fate, therefore, isn’t in good shape. Redfin stock is considered a Moderate Sell by analysts, with six Hold ratings and four Sell. Further, with an average price target of $8.09, Redfin stock comes with 49.22% downside risk.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on RDFN

Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
2d ago
AZN
BMY
RDFN, TOL, PHM: 3 Real Estate Stocks Defying Market Downturn
PHM
TOL
RDFN Stock Dips as It Draws Analyst Cut
RDFN
More RDFN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RDFN

Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
2d ago
AZN
BMY
RDFN, TOL, PHM: 3 Real Estate Stocks Defying Market Downturn
Stock Analysis & IdeasRDFN, TOL, PHM: 3 Real Estate Stocks Defying Market Downturn
6d ago
PHM
TOL
RDFN Stock Dips as It Draws Analyst Cut
Market NewsRDFN Stock Dips as It Draws Analyst Cut
6d ago
RDFN
More RDFN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >