RDFN Stock Dips as It Draws Analyst Cut

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

RDFN Stock Dips as It Draws Analyst Cut

Real estate has been a bizarre market for the last few years now, and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been in the thick of it all. However, Redfin was also down at the time of writing, and it’s thanks to a reconsideration from a major analyst.

D.A. Davidson, by way of analyst Tom White, cut Redfin’s rating from “neutral” to “underperform,” noting that the proportion of listings that find their way to Redfin’s roster has been on the decline for some time. Now, Redfin is trailing the market, and that doesn’t bode well for its near-term future. Redfin has been steadily working its way toward profitability, and longer-term profitability as well. But with the slide in listings, its ability to maintain that profitable track is looking more and more in doubt.

Worse, that’s not the only problem that Redfin is facing. Redfin is actually, in part, a victim of its own success. That improving profitability track has drawn plenty of interested investors. That, in turn, has sent share prices nicely upward. However, the rallies that Redfin has seen so far are now limiting its ability to advance; effectively, Redfin’s earlier successes are effectively baked into the current share price. Just to top it off, Redfin has already cut jobs on three different occasions, which means it’s not really in a position to step up its listings. It simply doesn’t have the manpower to chase leads and make deals any more. Especially with the population hit hard by rising loan rates.

That likely explains the pessimistic analyst consensus. With six Hold ratings and four Sells, Redfin stock currently rates as a Moderate Sell. Throw in an average price target of $8.09 per share, and Redfin also offers a frightening downside risk of 46.44%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on RDFN

Redfin call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyRedfin call volume above normal and directionally bullish
14d ago
RDFN
Will History Repeat Itself? A Closer Look at Redfin Stock (NASDAQ:RDFN)
RDFN
DA Davidson real estate analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
NWS
COMP
More RDFN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RDFN

Redfin call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyRedfin call volume above normal and directionally bullish
14d ago
RDFN
Will History Repeat Itself? A Closer Look at Redfin Stock (NASDAQ:RDFN)
Stock Analysis & IdeasWill History Repeat Itself? A Closer Look at Redfin Stock (NASDAQ:RDFN)
19d ago
RDFN
DA Davidson real estate analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
The FlyDA Davidson real estate analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
29d ago
NWS
COMP
More RDFN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >