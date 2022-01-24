RBC Launches RBC Global Choices Portfolios

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

RBC Launches RBC Global Choices Portfolios

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.), the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY), announced Monday the launch of RBC Global Choice Portfolios. 

Diversification Among Regions and Investment Managers 

This suite of global portfolios provides investors with an efficient way to access the expertise of a range of investment managers while diversifying their holdings across borders. At launch, the five RBC Global Choice Portfolios will include a selection of 10 funds managed by eight different companies. 

Five options are offered, ranging from a very conservative portfolio to a portfolio composed entirely of equities, to take into account the various risk-return profiles of investors. The funds are also offered in Series O.  

Along with the launch of the RBC Global Choice Portfolios, RBC GAM Inc. has also added five new RBC Index ETF Funds to its suite of index solutions. Each fund will take advantage of the opportunities offered by the RBC iShares strategic alliance and will invest in one or more iShares ETFs. 

Management Commentary 

RBC GAM Inc. president Doug Coulter said, “RBC Global Asset Management has been managing multi-asset portfolio solutions for over 35 years, including our RBC Select Choices Portfolios launched in 2000. RBC Global Choices Portfolios further expand our solution set, offering Canadian investors a curated selection of funds and ETFs managed by leading third-party managers while providing exposure to global equity markets.” 

Wall Street’s Take 

Last week, Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Buy rating on RY, with a price target of C$157. This implies 10.8% upside potential. 

The rest of the Street is bullish on RY with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and two Holds. The average Royal Bank of Canada price target of C$145.57 implies 2.8% upside potential to current levels. 

TipRanks’ Smart Score 

RY scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock returns should outperform the overall market.  

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

Related News: 
RBC Poll: Inflation Among Canadians’ Top 3 Concerns
Scotiabank Survey: Financial Worries Keep Canadians Awake