Raytheon Posts Mixed Q3; Scales Back Revenue Guidance

Defense major Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) has delivered a mixed third-quarter performance with the bottom line coming in ahead of expectations.

The revenue of the company increased by nearly 5% over the prior year to $17 billion but missed the cut by $250 million. EPS at $1.21, on the other hand, outperformed estimates by $0.07.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2022, the company now sees top-line landing between $67 billion and $67.3 billion. It had earlier guided for a top line ranging between $67.75 billion and $68.75 billion.

On the flip side, Raytheon expects the bottom line to improve to a range of $4.70 to $4.80 per share versus the earlier estimate between $4.60 and $4.80 per share.

Read full Disclosure