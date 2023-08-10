Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Delivers Q1 Beat; Asia Sales Rise In Double Digits

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Delivers Q1 Beat; Asia Sales Rise In Double Digits
Market News

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Delivers Q1 Beat; Asia Sales Rise In Double Digits

Story Highlights

In a difficult macro environment, fashion powerhouse Ralph Luren has delivered a healthy set of first-quarter numbers and is expecting an expansion in operating margins for the full year.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) shares are in focus today after the luxury lifestyle products provider posted better than anticipated first quarter numbers. Revenue inched up 0.4% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, surpassing estimates by $20 million. Moreover, EPS at $2.34 raced past estimates by a wide margin of $0.20.

During the quarter, average unit retail (AUR) increased by 15% across the company’s direct-to-consumer network. Revenue in the North America vertical dropped by 10% to $632 million with comparable store sales declining by 6%. In Europe however, revenue rose by 8% to $450 million and comparable store sales rose by 2%.

Further, in Asia, the company saw a 13% jump in revenue to $378 million with comparable store sales rising by 13%. Looking ahead, for the full-year 2024, the company expects revenue to rise in the low single digits with a 30 to 50 basis point expansion in operating margin.

Capital expenditures for the year are now anticipated between $250 million and $275 million.

Overall, the Street has a $137.80 consensus price target on RL alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Shares of the company have surged nearly 33% over the past 52 weeks.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on RL

Is RL a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs RL a Buy, Before Earnings?
2d ago
RL
Ralph Lauren price target raised to $169 from $168 at UBS
RL
Ralph Lauren CEO sells $1.16M in common stock
RL
More RL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RL

Is RL a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs RL a Buy, Before Earnings?
2d ago
RL
Ralph Lauren price target raised to $169 from $168 at UBS
The FlyRalph Lauren price target raised to $169 from $168 at UBS
10d ago
RL
Ralph Lauren CEO sells $1.16M in common stock
The FlyRalph Lauren CEO sells $1.16M in common stock
29d ago
RL
More RL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >