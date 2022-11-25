Race Ahead with Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) FSD Beta in North America

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Race Ahead with Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) FSD Beta in North America

Story Highlights

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software is now available to all its EV owners in North America. The EV is yet to gain regulatory approval for this software. 

Electric vehicle pioneer Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to all those customers in North America who paid for this feature. The FSD Beta feature, priced at $15,000, was earlier available to Tesla owners with a high safety score.

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option.”

During the Q3 conference call, Musk stated that the company expects a “wide release” of FSD Beta in the fourth quarter. The CEO further added that the safety for a car in the FSD mode is “actually significantly greater” than what the company observed in a car that is not on FSD. Further, Musk suggested that the FSD software might not gain regulatory approval to operate without a driver in 2022.

Note that Tesla’s FSD is not completely autonomous yet. The company’s website suggests that the currently enabled features require a fully attentive driver, who should be alert to take over at any moment.

The North America-wide launch of the FSD feature comes at a time when Tesla is facing an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over claims made by the company about the Autopilot system in its EVs.   

Is Tesla Stock a Buy?

Tesla earns Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys, eight Holds, and two Sells. The average Tesla stock price target of $310.27 implies 69.3% upside potential. Shares are down 48% so far in 2022.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSLA

5 Best EV Stocks to Ride Going Into 2023
Stock Analysis & Ideas5 Best EV Stocks to Ride Going Into 2023
35m ago
GM
ON
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Recalls EVs Once Again in China
TSLA
Is Tesla Past its Slump?
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSLA

5 Best EV Stocks to Ride Going Into 2023
Stock Analysis & Ideas5 Best EV Stocks to Ride Going Into 2023
35m ago
GM
ON
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Recalls EVs Once Again in China
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Recalls EVs Once Again in China
3h ago
TSLA
Is Tesla Past its Slump?
Market NewsIs Tesla Past its Slump?
1d ago
TSLA

Latest News Feed