QQQ ETF Update, 10/24/2024  

How is QQQ stock faring? The Invesco QQQ ETF is down 1.12% in the past 5 days but has risen about 39.05% over the past year.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, QQQ is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $560.68 implies an upside of about 14.81%.

Currently, QQQ’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Moderna (MRNA), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), GlobalFoundries (GFS), Biogen (BIIB), and Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Booking Holdings (BKNG), Airbnb (ABNB), Fortinet (FTNT), ARM Holdings PLC (ARM), and Paychex (PAYX).

Revealingly, QQQ ETF’s Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

