Market News

QCOM, SWKS, INTC Receive Analyst Upgrade, Shares Jump

Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) jumped today, which can be attributed to an analyst upgrade. Christopher Rolland of Susquehanna changed his ratings on QCOM and SWKS from Hold to Buy while bumping INTC from Sell to Hold. In addition, his price targets are $140, $135, and $26 per share, respectively.

Rolland believes that the chip sector has passed the “acute portion of the contraction” and that “inventory levels have normalized.” In addition, demand is showing early signs of improvement. Rolland also included some company-specific catalysts to justify his upgrades.

Qualcomm stands to benefit from the reopening of the Chinese economy along with the move to downmarket smartphones. On the other hand, Skyworks’ catalysts include the unveiling of Wi-Fi 6E technology and a push to have content in more Android phones. Lastly, Intel doesn’t appear to be losing any more market share to AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), as they have provided a better product roadmap.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have consensus price targets of $146.06, $125.81, and $27.44 on QCOM, SWKS, and INTC stocks, respectively. This implies upside potential of 22% and 10.5% for the first two stocks but almost 8% downside potential for INTC, as indicated by the graphic above.

