US Nuclear Strategic Investment in Fusion Energy Breakthrough Targets $7.5 Billion Medical Radioisotope Market for First Use

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment RateFederal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
US Nuclear Strategic Investment in Fusion Energy Breakthrough Targets $7.5 Billion Medical Radioisotope Market for First Use
Press Releases

US Nuclear Strategic Investment in Fusion Energy Breakthrough Targets $7.5 Billion Medical Radioisotope Market for First Use

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Less than one month ago, US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE) announced that MIFTI, a company that US Nuclear Corp has invested in, reported breakout fusion power test results on the 4 Mega Ampere Machine at L3 Harris Lab in San Leandro, California.   At about the same time, Cleantech Group, a well-known expert in clean technologies, published a report, in which Dr. Hafiz Rahman, MIFTI President and Chief Scientist was quoted, MIFTI’s recent experiments at L3 Harris produced a neutron yield of 10 to the 11th power; the highest level ever achieved by any private company in the world.”

With recent results of 150 billion neutrons per shot and predictions by leading computer predictive simulator codes of achieving greater then “break-even”, MIFTI expects that their Staged Z-Pinch fusion reactors will be able to generate abundant, low-cost, clean energy to the world’s electric power grids sooner than any other technology.

Radioisotopes are used in several industries, but most notably for advanced medical imaging and therapeutics to diagnose and treat cancer and heart disease. The market in the U.S. for medical radioisotopes is estimated at about $7.5 billion and it is important to note that this number could more than double if the supply was adequate, but it is not.

The DOE National Isotope Development Center explains, radioisotopes are produced in reactors by exposing suitable target materials to the intense reactor neutron flux for an appropriate time. While there is a global need for more radioisotope production, producing them requires large numbers of neutrons which are not easy to find.

Currently, the primary method for producing radioisotopes is by making them in outdated fission reactors. The industry is looking for other neutron sources to produce these radioisotopes, but they are difficult to find. One key drawback to the production of radioisotopes from fission reactors is that this method creates very costly nuclear waste disposal costs which are a key component in the pricing of today’s radioisotopes.

The required number of radioisotopes to make radioisotopes is 10 to the 12th or about 1 trillion neutrons. MIFTI’s recent breakthrough was very close (10 to the 11th) to that required number and is going back to L3 Harris in February 2024 for the next round of testing. This next experiment will be using substantially more power than previous testing and is predicted by the top predictive computer codes such as MACH2, Hydra, Flash and Chicago to be able to meet production requirements for abundant, low-cost radioisotope production.

A key differentiator of MIFTI’s fusion technology to produce neutrons is that it has the potential to produce radioisotopes at an estimated less than half the current cost because there are no high-priced nuclear waste disposal costs. And the machines are projected to be smaller and safer.

MIFTI is working on designing, proving, and building fusion generators that can supply enormous, low-cost, clean energy to the electric power grid and also produce medical radioisotopes. Since the machines for radioisotopes are smaller, less costly, and the fastest to build, radioisotope production is the quickest and lowest hanging fruit for this technology. The estimated timing to production and sale of radioisotopes is under 2 years from the date of final funding because a great deal of the design work and testing for the first machines has already been done. With successful world record neutron production in the past year of testing, US Nuclear Corp is targeting the medical radioisotope market for the first use of this breakthrough technology. U.S. Nuclear Corp. will provide updates as available.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Michael Hastings, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com
http://usnuclearcorp.com
https://overhoff.com/
https://tech-associates.com/

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >