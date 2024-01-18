tiprankstipranks
TScan Therapeutics Announces Best Abstracts Award and Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2024 Tandem Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR
Press Releases

TScan Therapeutics Announces Best Abstracts Award and Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2024 Tandem Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR

Presentation to include additional results from ongoing Phase 1 study of TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of heme malignancies

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for oral presentation at the Best Abstracts session of the upcoming Tandem Meetings: Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT®) and the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR®), being held from February 21-24, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas and online. The presentation will highlight initial data from the Phase 1 multi-arm clinical trial evaluating TSC-100 and TSC-101, which are designed to treat residual disease and prevent relapse following hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), or acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) (NCT05473910). The following abstract was selected by the Tandem Meetings to receive a Best Abstracts Award.

Presentation Details:

Title: TSC-100 and TSC-101, TCR-T Cell Therapies That Target Residual Recipient Cells after Reduced Intensity Conditioning Transplantation, Induce Complete Donor Chimerism with Favorable Prognosis: Early Results of a Phase 1 Trial
Authors: Monzr M. Al Malki, Alla Keyzner, Hyung C. Suh, Uday R. Popat, Nishant Dwivedi, Ashish S Kothari, Erica Buonomo, Yun Wang, Nina Abelowitz, Jim Murray, Gavin MacBeath, Debora Barton, Shrikanta Chattopadhyay, Ran Reshef
Abstract ID Number: 2
Session: Tandem Meetings Best Abstracts
Date & Time: Friday, February 23, 2024; 8:45 – 9:00 a.m. CST
Location: Stars at Night B2 & B3 (Ballroom Level, Henry B. González Convention Center)

A copy of the presentation materials will be added to the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.tscan.com once presentations have concluded.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the Company’s plans, progress, and timing relating to the Company’s hematologic malignancies program; and the potential benefits of any of the Company’s current or future product candidates in treating patients. TScan intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan,” “on track,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy, therapeutic effects and potential advantages of TScan’s TCR-T therapy candidates; TScan’s expectations regarding its preclinical studies being predictive of clinical trial results; the timing of the initiation, progress and expected results of TScan’s preclinical studies, clinical trials and its research and development programs; TScan’s plans relating to developing and commercializing its TCR-T therapy candidates, if approved, including sales strategy; estimates of the size of the addressable market for TScan’s TCR-T therapy candidates; TScan’s manufacturing capabilities and the scalable nature of its manufacturing process; TScan’s estimates regarding expenses, future milestone payments and revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; TScan’s expectations regarding competition; TScan’s anticipated growth strategies; TScan’s ability to attract or retain key personnel; TScan’s ability to establish and maintain development partnerships and collaborations; TScan’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; TScan’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its proprietary platform technology and our product candidates; the sufficiency of TScan’s existing capital resources to fund its future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and execute on upcoming anticipated milestones into 2026; and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including mitigation efforts and political, economic, legal and social effects, on any of the foregoing or other aspects of TScan’s business or operations; and other factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of TScan’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other filings that TScan has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release represent TScan’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, TScan explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Heather Savelle
TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
VP, Investor Relations
857-399-9840
hsavelle@tscan.com

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Managing Director
617-435-6602
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

