TRILLION ENERGY APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Vancouver, B.C., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), an oil and natural gas producer in Turkey, is pleased to announce the appointment off Al Thorsen as Chief Operating Officer. As part of his duties, Mr. Al Thorsen will be responsible for the production operations of SASB gas field as well future drilling activities in Turkey and abroad.

Mr. Thorsen will be leading the production enhancement initiatives, with the highest priority being to increase production of the SASB gas wells, including for the five new wells drilled last year, as well as future planned workovers and sidetracks on several older wells. Mr. Thorsen strongly believes in the production capability of the SASB wells as conventional gas reservoirs.

With a proven track record in expanding and leading domestic and international operations, Mr. Thorsen brings a wealth of experience developing and leading large cross-functional teams, consistently achieving robust strategic objectives for high-profile organizations within the energy industry including implementing comprehensive technical solutions.

Highlights of his career include: Valeura Energy Inc. as operations manager in Turkey where he managed 55 employees, 300 natural gas wells and 500 km gas gathering system; Journey Energy, leading a production team where he directed joint ventures and production engineering to 10,000 BOE/d. He has also held positions with Rio Alto Exploration, a 100,000 BOE/d international company as country manager and production manager, Zargon Oil and Gas as VP of Operations, Orleans Energy as VP of Operations, and Central Petroleum as COO.

Mr. Thorsen has substantial experience in Turkey, with artificial lift in an international production environment. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering and graduated 1986 from Montana College of Mineral Science & Technology, Butte, Montana.

“I am confident that Mr. Thorsen’s extensive artificial lift and gas production expertise will improve our operational effectiveness accelerating production at the SASB gas field.” said Arthur Halleran, CEO.

About the Company

Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The Company has a 50% interest in three oil exploration blocks in S.E. Turkiye. More information may be found on www.sedar.com, and our website.

