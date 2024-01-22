tiprankstipranks
Momentum Worldwide Secures Milestone Sponsorship for Chevrolet Across Major League Soccer in Canada
Press Releases

Momentum Worldwide Secures Milestone Sponsorship for Chevrolet Across Major League Soccer in Canada

New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Momentum Worldwide, a global sponsorship and experience marketing agency that is part of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), has led strategic negotiations and secured an exclusive partnership on behalf of Chevrolet and Major League Soccer (MLS) in Canada. The agreement marks a significant milestone in the league’s history, as this is the first time a single brand has secured an exclusive auto-category partnership across the entire Canadian MLS footprint.

As part of the new framework of the deal, Chevrolet will become the official sponsor of MLS in Canada as well as each of its three clubs – Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Toronto FC, and Montreal Impact – beginning with the 2024 season. With the agreement now signed, soccer fans can look forward to new initiatives and unique experiences from Chevrolet.

“Our mission is to connect brands meaningfully with fans: it’s a challenge we embrace wholeheartedly. We’re very excited to work alongside Chevrolet and MLS to make a significant impact in one of the fastest growing passions in North America, especially in a country with such a diverse set of fans,” said Rodrigo Coelho, Canada Managing Director, Momentum Worldwide.

"Chevrolet Canada is excited to partner with MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC, and CF Montreal to support the highest level of soccer in Canada," said James Hodge, Brand Director of Chevrolet Canada. "This partnership supports grassroots soccer while fostering the development of youth both on and off the field. This collaboration takes on even greater significance by leveraging the power of our Canadian Chevrolet dealer community, and we look ahead to fueling a growing enthusiasm and passion for soccer among Canadians."

The announcement of the partnership between MLS in Canada and Chevrolet comes at a time of tremendous momentum, growth, and investment in the sport of soccer in North America. In addition, the MLS just completed its 28th season with new attendance records, and the excitement is building for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The new soccer platform will be a collaborative effort among Chevrolet’s roster of agency partners. The overarching partnership strategy and creative development will be ideated and executed collaboratively between Momentum Worldwide (partnership strategy) and Commonwealth//McCann (lead brand AOR), with Weber Shandwick supporting PR and social strategy and Carat responsible for media buying and planning.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.

About Momentum Worldwide
Momentum Worldwide is a global experience agency partnering with and transforming the world’s most famous brands since 1987. Built on the simple truth that it’s not what brands say, it’s what they do that matters, the agency blends creativity, technology, strategy, design and execution to change the world and impact culture. Agency accolades include Cannes Lions, Effies, Clios, Agency of the Year, Best Place to Work, and industry-leading Sustainability practices. Momentum Worldwide and Commonwealth//McCann, the global advertising agency collective for General Motors’ Chevrolet brand, are both part of the Interpublic Group (IPG) of Companies. Learn more by visiting www.momentumww.com.

# # #

Contact Information
Anna Dalziel
Momentum
anna.dalziel@momentumww.com

Tom Cunningham
IPG
(212) 704-1326

