Kinetic Group, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Binnops US Technologies Inc- An AI Company Providing Digital Transformation Solutions to Enterprises

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Kinetic Group, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Binnops US Technologies Inc- An AI Company Providing Digital Transformation Solutions to Enterprises
Press Releases

Kinetic Group, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Binnops US Technologies Inc- An AI Company Providing Digital Transformation Solutions to Enterprises

Kinetic Group, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Binnops US Technologies Inc.- A Leading AI Company Providing Digital Transformation Solutions to Enterprises

Increasing Enterprises’ Margins by Making Physical Assets and Processes Smarter, More Productive, More Efficient  

MIAMI, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kinetic Group Inc., (OTC: KNIT), www.knitgrp.com, has acquired 100% of US based BINNOPS US TECHNOLOGIES INC in an all stock transaction. Binnops is a leading provider of profitable artificial intelligence software solutions to enterprises in the energy, manufacturing, transportation, aeronautical, retail and government sectors.

The acquisition positions KNIT as a leading provider of Digital Twins, Smart Assets, AI predictive analytics and Metaverse engagement to enterprises and retail clients.  Delivering transformative digital technologies since 2016, Binnops has provided customizable solutions to leading Fortune 500 companies, across the globe, with lifetime contract revenue of over six million dollars. As a result, KNIT acquires a robust portfolio of clients, spanning the globe, and a pipeline of business opportunities. With expected sales of US$5.1M and EBITDA of US$2.8M, in the first year after the acquisition, Binnops’ smart asset solutions drive real digital transformation solutions that enhance an enterprises’ margins by increasing efficiency and productivity and managing risk through predictive analytics.  KNIT can go beyond the hype and deliver real results.

Ana María Méndez, Founder and Chairwoman of KNIT said “We recognize the need for enterprises to embark on their digital transformation journey and with this acquisition KNIT is the perfect partner to go on this journey. We also recognize the outstanding management team that has taken Binnops this far and are certain that the acquisition will only enhance the team’s capabilities.” We are committed to KNIT’s expansion and increasing its market share in the AI space. We also expect to uplist to the OTCQB market in the near term”.

KNIT hired CIM Securities LLC as lead placement agent in a $3 million raise structured as an 8% PIK Dividend Series A Convertible Participating Preferred.  The preferred offers a 1.5x liquidation preference and is priced at $1.00 per preferred share. Use of funds is to promote international sales and rollout a subscription-based revenue model.

CIM Securities is an investment banking and venture capital firm for growing middle market companies. CIM Securities is headquartered in Centenial, Colorado.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new service lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

CONTACT: 7867126827, otcknit@gmail.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinetic-group-inc-finalizes-acquisition-of-binnops-us-technologies-inc–an-ai-company-providing-digital-transformation-solutions-to-enterprises-302025341.html

SOURCE Kinetic Group Inc.

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >