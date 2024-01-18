KEYCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 NET INCOME OF $30 MILLION, OR $.03 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Fourth quarter 2023 net income reflects $209 million of after-tax expenses, or $.22 per share, from the following items: FDIC special assessment, efficiency related expenses, and a pension settlement charge

Strong capital position: Common Equity Tier 1 of 10.0%(a), above targeted range

Exceeded 2023 full year balance sheet optimization goal: $14 billion reduction in risk-weighted assets(b)

Solid credit quality: net charge-offs to average loans of 26 basis points

CLEVELAND, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $30 million, or $.03 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compared to $266 million, or $.29 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023 and $356 million, or $.38 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in the fourth quarter of 2023 are $209 million, or $.22 per diluted common share, of charges related to a FDIC special assessment, efficiency related expenses, and a pension settlement charge(c).

Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman

“Underlying performance in the quarter was solid. Net interest income stabilized, expenses were well-controlled, credit costs remained low, and our capital position continued to improve. We also continued to invest in our differentiated fee-based businesses which we anticipate will gain traction as conditions improve in the capital markets.

I am proud of the work and dedication of our teammates in executing on our strategic priorities and steadfastly serving our clients while navigating a turbulent year. In 2023, we grew relationship deposits, improved balance sheet resiliency, exceeded our goal of reducing risk-weighted assets, maintained expense discipline, and benefited from our de-risked loan portfolio and distinctive underwrite-to-distribute model.

I am fully confident these actions will position Key to deliver sound, profitable growth, realize our earnings potential, and drive substantive value for all of our stakeholders in the years ahead.”

(a) December 31, 2023 ratio is estimated and reflects Key’s election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) December 31, 2023 figures are estimated. (c) See table on page 25 for more information on Selected Items Impacts to Earnings.

Selected Financial Highlights Dollars in millions, except per share data Change 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 30 $ 266 $ 356 (88.7) % (91.6) % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share — assuming dilution .03 .29 .38 (89.7) (92.1) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 1.46 % 12.40 % 18.07 % N/A N/A Return on average total assets from continuing operations .14 .62 .83 N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 10.0 9.8 9.1 N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 13.02 $ 11.65 $ 11.79 11.8 10.4 Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.07 % 2.01 % 2.73 % N/A N/A

(a) The table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to “tangible common equity.” The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) December 31, 2023 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS Revenue Dollars in millions Change 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Net interest income (TE) $ 928 $ 923 $ 1,227 .5 % (24.4) % Noninterest income 610 643 671 (5.1) (9.1) Total revenue (TE) $ 1,538 $ 1,566 $ 1,898 (1.8) % (19.0) %

TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $928 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the net interest margin was 2.07%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $299 million, and the net interest margin decreased by 66 basis points. The decrease in net interest income and the net interest margin reflect the impact of higher interest rates, partly offset by a favorable earning asset mix. The higher interest rate environment drove the cost of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings higher, which outpaced the benefit from higher earning asset yields. Additionally, the balance sheet experienced a shift in funding mix from noninterest-bearing deposits to higher-cost interest-bearing deposits.

Compared to the third quarter of 2023, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $5 million, and the net interest margin increased by six basis points. The increases in net interest income and the net interest margin were driven by actions taken to manage Key’s interest rate risk, elevated levels of liquidity, and an improved funding mix. The increase was partly offset by higher interest-bearing deposit costs, which exceeded the benefit from higher earning asset yields, and a planned reduction in loan balances, which benefited Key’s net interest margin.

Noninterest Income Dollars in millions Change 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Trust and investment services income $ 132 $ 130 $ 126 1.5 % 4.8 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 136 141 172 (3.5) (20.9) Cards and payments income 84 90 85 (6.7) (1.2) Service charges on deposit accounts 65 69 71 (5.8) (8.5) Corporate services income 67 73 89 (8.2) (24.7) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 48 46 42 4.3 14.3 Corporate-owned life insurance income 36 35 33 2.9 9.1 Consumer mortgage income 11 15 9 (26.7) 22.2 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 22 22 24 — (8.3) Other income 9 22 20 (59.1) (55.0) Total noninterest income $ 610 $ 643 $ 671 (5.1) % (9.1) %

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased by $61 million. The decrease was driven by a $36 million decline in investment banking and debt placement fees, driven by lower syndication fees and merger and acquisition advisory fees. Corporate services income also declined by $22 million, driven by lower customer derivatives trading activity and related revenue.

Compared to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income decreased by $33 million, reflective of a $13 million decline in other income primarily driven by a gain on a loan sale in the prior quarter. Cards and payments income declined by $6 million and corporate services income declined by $6 million, reflecting lower customer derivatives trading revenue. Additionally, investment banking and debt placement fees declined by $5 million.

Noninterest Expense Dollars in millions Change 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Personnel expense $ 674 $ 663 $ 674 1.7 % — % Net occupancy 65 67 72 (3.0) (9.7) Computer processing 92 89 82 3.4 12.2 Business services and professional fees 44 38 60 15.8 (26.7) Equipment 24 20 20 20.0 20.0 Operating lease expense 18 18 22 — (18.2) Marketing 31 28 31 10.7 — Other expense 424 187 195 126.7 117.4 Total noninterest expense $ 1,372 $ 1,110 $ 1,156 23.6 % 18.7 %

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased $216 million. The increase in noninterest expense was driven by the following impacts in the fourth quarter of 2023: a $190 million charge related to the FDIC special assessment, $67 million from efficiency related expenses, and $18 million from a pension settlement charge. See the Selected Items Impact on Earnings table on page 25 for more information.

Compared to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased $262 million. The increase was driven by the FDIC special assessment, efficiency related expenses, and a pension settlement charge in the fourth quarter, which collectively totaled $275 million. See the Selected Items Impact on Earnings table on page 25 for more information. Personnel expense increased $11 million, primarily driven by an increase in severance as part of the previously discussed efficiency related expenses.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS Average Loans Dollars in millions Change 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 56,664 $ 59,187 $ 58,212 (4.3) % (2.7) % Other commercial loans 21,942 22,371 22,720 (1.9) (3.4) Total consumer loans 35,342 36,069 36,770 (2.0) (3.9) Total loans $ 113,948 $ 117,627 $ 117,702 (3.1) % (3.2) %

(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $210 million, $202 million, and $171 million of assets from commercial credit cards at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Average loans were $113.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $3.8 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting Key’s planned balance sheet optimization efforts. The decline in average loans was driven by commercial and industrial loans which decreased $1.5 billion. Average consumer loans also decreased $1.4 billion, driven by a decline in home equity and consumer direct loans.

Compared to the third quarter of 2023, average loans decreased by $3.7 billion, driven by Key’s planned balance sheet optimization efforts. Average commercial loans declined by $3.0 billion, reflective of a $2.5 billion decrease in commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, average consumer loans declined $727 million, driven by lower consumer mortgage and home equity loan balances.

Average Deposits Dollars in millions Change 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Non-time deposits $ 130,750 $ 129,743 $ 139,558 .8 % (6.3) % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 6,328 5,446 1,351 16.2 368.4 Other time deposits 7,998 9,636 4,757 (17.0) 68.1 Total deposits $ 145,076 $ 144,825 $ 145,666 .2 % (.4) % Cost of total deposits 2.06 % 1.88 % .51 % N/A N/A

N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $145.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $590 million compared to the year-ago quarter. The decrease was driven by changing client behavior reflective of higher interest rates.

Compared to the third quarter of 2023, average deposits increased by $251 million, driven by a seasonal increase in commercial deposit balances. The increase was partly offset by a decline in other time deposits, reflecting a decrease in wholesale deposit balances.

ASSET QUALITY Dollars in millions Change 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Net loan charge-offs $ 76 $ 71 $ 41 7.0 % 85.4 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .26 % .24 % .14 % N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end $ 574 $ 455 $ 387 26.2 48.3 Nonperforming assets at period end 591 471 420 25.5 40.7 Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,508 1,488 1,337 1.3 12.8 Allowance for credit losses 1,804 1,778 1,562 1.5 15.5 Provision for credit losses 102 81 265 25.9 (61.5) Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 263 % 327 % 345 % N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 314 391 404 N/A N/A

N/A = Not Applicable

Key’s provision for credit losses was $102 million, compared to $265 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $81 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decline from the year-ago period reflects a more stable economic outlook and the impact of current balance sheet optimization efforts. The increase from the prior quarter reflects credit migration partially offset by lower loan balances.

Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $76 million, or 0.26% of average total loans. These results compare to $41 million, or 0.14%, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $71 million, or 0.24%, for the third quarter of 2023. Key’s allowance for credit losses was $1.8 billion, or 1.60% of total period-end loans at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.31% at December 31, 2022, and 1.54% at September 30, 2023.

At December 31, 2023, Key’s nonperforming loans totaled $574 million, which represented 0.51% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.32% at December 31, 2022, and 0.39% at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023, totaled $591 million, and represented 0.52% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.35% at December 31, 2022, and 0.41% at September 30, 2023.

CAPITAL

Key’s estimated risk-based capital ratios, included in the following table, continued to exceed all “well-capitalized” regulatory benchmarks at December 31, 2023.

Capital Ratios 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 10.0 % 9.8 % 9.1 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.7 11.4 10.6 Total risk-based capital (a) 14.1 13.8 12.8 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 5.1 4.4 4.4 Leverage (a) 9.0 8.9 8.9

(a) December 31, 2023 ratio is estimated and reflects Key’s election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to “tangible common equity.” The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key’s regulatory capital position remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2023. As shown in the preceding table, at December 31, 2023, Key’s estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 10.0% and 11.7%, respectively. Key’s tangible common equity ratio was 5.1% at December 31, 2023.

Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by nine basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding In thousands Change 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 936,161 935,733 932,938 — % .3 % Return of shares under employee compensation plans (2) (10) (2) 80.0 — Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 405 438 389 (7.5) 4.1 Shares outstanding at end of period 936,564 936,161 933,325 — % .3 %

Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share for the first quarter of 2024.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key’s taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments Dollars in millions Change 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Revenue from continuing operations (TE) Consumer Bank $ 786 $ 791 $ 860 (.6) % (8.6) % Commercial Bank 794 790 894 .5 (11.2) Other (a) (42) (15) 144 (180.0) (129.2) Total $ 1,538 $ 1,566 $ 1,898 (1.8) % (19.0) % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key Consumer Bank $ 1 $ 76 $ 38 (98.7) % (97.4) % Commercial Bank 143 226 225 (36.7) (36.4) Other (a) (79) 0 131 N/M (160.3) Total $ 65 $ 302 $ 394 (78.5) % (83.5) %

(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent

Consumer Bank Dollars in millions Change 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 558 $ 548 $ 634 1.8 % (12.0) % Noninterest income 228 243 226 (6.2) .9 Total revenue (TE) 786 791 860 (.6) (8.6) Provision for credit losses 5 14 105 (64.3) (95.2) Noninterest expense 780 677 705 15.2 10.6 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 1 100 50 (99.0) (98.0) Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 0 24 12 (100.0) (100.0) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 1 $ 76 $ 38 (98.7) % (97.4) % Average balances Loans and leases $ 41,381 $ 42,250 $ 43,149 (2.1) % (4.1) % Total assets 44,178 45,078 46,235 (2.0) (4.4) Deposits 84,856 83,863 87,369 1.2 (2.9) Assets under management at period end $ 54,859 $ 52,516 $ 51,282 4.5 % 7.0 %

TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data Dollars in millions Change 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Noninterest income Trust and investment services income $ 105 $ 105 $ 97 — % 8.2 % Service charges on deposit accounts 37 40 40 (7.5) (7.5) Cards and payments income 62 66 62 (6.1) — Consumer mortgage income 11 16 9 (31.3) 22.2 Other noninterest income 13 16 18 (18.8) (27.8) Total noninterest income $ 228 $ 243 $ 226 (6.2) % .9 % Average deposit balances Money market deposits $ 29,752 $ 28,775 $ 29,694 3.4 % .2 % Demand deposits 23,072 23,202 24,956 (.6) (7.5) Savings deposits 5,241 5,681 7,439 (7.7) (29.5) Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 5,899 5,003 1,227 17.9 380.8 Other time deposits 4,366 3,751 1,762 16.4 147.8 Noninterest-bearing deposits 16,526 17,451 22,291 (5.3) (25.9) Total deposits $ 84,856 $ 83,863 $ 87,369 1.2 % (2.9) % Other data Branches 959 959 972 Automated teller machines 1,217 1,249 1,265

Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (4Q23 vs. 4Q22)

Key’s Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $38 million for the year-ago quarter

for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $76 million , or 12.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs

, or 12.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs Average loans and leases decreased $1.8 billion , or 4.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by lower home equity and consumer direct loans

, or 4.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by lower home equity and consumer direct loans Average deposits decreased $2.5 billion , or 2.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting changing client behavior due to higher interest rates

, or 2.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting changing client behavior due to higher interest rates Provision for credit losses decreased $100 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by planned balance sheet optimization efforts and a more stable economic outlook

compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by planned balance sheet optimization efforts and a more stable economic outlook Noninterest income increased $2 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by an increase in trust and investment services and consumer mortgage income

from the year-ago quarter, driven by an increase in trust and investment services and consumer mortgage income Noninterest expense increased $75 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily reflective of a FDIC special assessment charge

Commercial Bank Dollars in millions Change 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 444 $ 430 $ 486 3.3 % (8.6) % Noninterest income 350 360 408 (2.8) (14.2) Total revenue (TE) 794 790 894 .5 (11.2) Provision for credit losses 96 68 165 41.2 (41.8) Noninterest expense 525 431 459 21.8 14.4 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 173 291 270 (40.5) (35.9) Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 30 65 45 (53.8) (33.3) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 143 $ 226 $ 225 (36.7) % (36.4) % Average balances Loans and leases $ 72,088 $ 74,951 $ 74,100 (3.8) % (2.7) % Loans held for sale 635 1,268 1,377 (49.9) (53.9) Total assets 81,393 85,274 84,615 (4.6) (3.8) Deposits 56,897 54,896 54,385 3.6 % 4.6 %

TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data Dollars in millions Change 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Noninterest income Trust and investment services income $ 27 $ 24 $ 30 12.5 % (10.0) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 135 141 172 (4.3) (21.5) Cards and payments income 19 17 19 11.8 — Service charges on deposit accounts 27 28 30 (3.6) (10.0) Corporate services income 61 64 81 (4.7) (24.7) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 49 45 42 8.9 16.7 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 21 22 23 (4.5) (8.7) Other noninterest income 11 19 11 (42.1) — Total noninterest income $ 350 $ 360 $ 408 (2.8) % (14.2) %

Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (4Q23 vs. 4Q22)

Key’s Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $143 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $225 million for the year-ago quarter

for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $42 million , or 8.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher-cost deposits

, or 8.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher-cost deposits Average loan and lease balances, decreased $2.0 billion , or 2.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by a decline in commercial and industrial loans as we de-emphasized non-relationship business

, or 2.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by a decline in commercial and industrial loans as we de-emphasized non-relationship business Average deposit balances increased $2.5 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by our focus on growing deposits across our commercial businesses

compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by our focus on growing deposits across our commercial businesses Provision for credit losses decreased $69 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by planned balance sheet optimization efforts and a more stable economic outlook

compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by planned balance sheet optimization efforts and a more stable economic outlook Noninterest income decreased $58 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a decline in investment banking and debt placement fees, reflecting lower syndication and merger and acquisition advisory revenues, as well as a decline in corporate services income

from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a decline in investment banking and debt placement fees, reflecting lower syndication and merger and acquisition advisory revenues, as well as a decline in corporate services income Noninterest expense increased $66 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to the FDIC special assessment charge

KeyCorp’s roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as “goal,” “objective,” “plan,” “expect,” “assume,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key’s actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as well as in KeyCorp’s subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and are or will be available on Key’s website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

KeyCorp

Fourth Quarter 2023

Financial Supplement

Basis of Presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key’s website (www.key.com/ir).

Annualized Data

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an “annualized” basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.

Taxable Equivalent

Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt municipal securities, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to results of peers.

Earnings Per Share Equivalent

Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 928 $ 923 $ 1,227 Noninterest income 610 643 671 Total revenue (TE) 1,538 1,566 1,898 Provision for credit losses 102 81 265 Noninterest expense 1,372 1,110 1,156 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 65 302 394 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 1 — Net income (loss) attributable to Key 65 303 394 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 30 266 356 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 1 — Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 30 267 356 Per common share Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .03 $ .29 $ .38 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — — Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .03 .29 .38 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .03 .29 .38 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution — — — Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .03 .29 .38 Cash dividends declared .205 .205 .205 Book value at period end 13.02 11.65 11.79 Tangible book value at period end 10.02 8.65 8.75 Market price at period end 14.40 10.76 17.42 Performance ratios From continuing operations: Return on average total assets .14 % .62 % .83 % Return on average common equity 1.08 9.31 13.24 Return on average tangible common equity (b) 1.46 12.40 18.07 Net interest margin (TE) 2.07 2.01 2.73 Cash efficiency ratio (b) 88.6 70.3 60.3 From consolidated operations: Return on average total assets .14 % .62 % .82 % Return on average common equity 1.08 9.35 13.24 Return on average tangible common equity (b) 1.46 12.45 18.07 Net interest margin (TE) 2.07 2.01 2.73 Loan to deposit (c) 77.9 80.8 84.7 Capital ratios at period end Key shareholders’ equity to assets 7.8 % 7.1 % 7.1 % Key common shareholders’ equity to assets 6.5 5.8 5.8 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 5.1 4.4 4.4 Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 10.0 9.8 9.1 Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 11.7 11.4 10.6 Total risk-based capital (d) 14.1 13.8 12.8 Leverage (d) 9.0 8.9 8.9 Asset quality — from continuing operations Net loan charge-offs $ 76 $ 71 $ 41 Net loan charge-offs to average loans .26 % .24 % .14 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,508 $ 1,488 $ 1,337 Allowance for credit losses 1,804 1,778 1,562 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.34 % 1.29 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.60 1.54 1.31 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 263 327 345 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 314 391 404 Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 574 $ 455 $ 387 Nonperforming assets at period-end 591 471 420 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .51 % .39 % .32 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .52 .41 .35 Trust assets Assets under management $ 54,859 $ 52,516 $ 51,282 Other data Average full-time equivalent employees 17,129 17,666 18,210 Branches 959 959 972 Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 7 $ 8 $ 7

Financial Highlights (continued) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Twelve months ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 3,943 $ 4,554 Noninterest income 2,470 2,718 Total revenue (TE) 6,413 7,272 Provision for credit losses 489 502 Noninterest expense 4,734 4,410 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 964 1,911 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3 6 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 967 1,917 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 821 1,793 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3 6 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 824 1,799 Per common share Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .88 $ 1.94 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — .01 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .89 1.94 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .88 1.92 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution — .01 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .88 1.93 Cash dividends paid .82 .79 Performance ratios From continuing operations: Return on average total assets .50 % 1.03 % Return on average common equity 7.21 14.21 Return on average tangible common equity (b) 9.60 18.34 Net interest margin (TE) 2.17 2.64 Cash efficiency ratio (b) 73.2 67.5 From consolidated operations: Return on average total assets .50 % 1.03 % Return on average common equity 7.24 14.26 Return on average tangible common equity (b) 9.63 18.40 Net interest margin (TE) 2.17 2.63 Asset quality — from continuing operations Net loan charge-offs $ 244 $ 161 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .21 % .14 % Other data Average full-time equivalent employees 17,692 17,660 Taxable-equivalent adjustment 30 27

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” presents the computations of certain financial measures related to “tangible common equity” and “cash efficiency.” The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) December 31, 2023, ratio is estimated and reflects Key’s election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to “tangible common equity,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “pre-provision net revenue,” and “cash efficiency ratio.”

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key’s capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key’s intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key’s results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Three months ended Twelve months ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end Key shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 14,637 $ 13,356 $ 13,454 Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,806 2,816 2,844 Preferred Stock (b) 2,446 2,446 2,446 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 9,385 $ 8,094 $ 8,164 Total assets (GAAP) $ 188,281 $ 187,851 $ 189,813 Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,806 2,816 2,844 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 185,475 $ 185,035 $ 186,969 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 5.06 % 4.37 % 4.37 % Pre-provision net revenue Net interest income (GAAP) $ 921 $ 915 $ 1,220 $ 3,913 $ 4,527 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 7 8 7 30 27 Noninterest income 610 643 671 2,470 2,718 Less: Noninterest expense 1,372 1,110 1,156 4,734 4,410 Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 166 $ 456 $ 742 $ 1,679 $ 2,862 Average tangible common equity Average Key shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 13,471 $ 13,831 $ 13,168 $ 13,881 $ 14,730 Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,811 2,821 2,851 2,826 2,839 Preferred stock (average) 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,114 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 8,160 $ 8,510 $ 7,817 $ 8,555 $ 9,777 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 30 $ 266 $ 356 $ 821 $ 1,793 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 8,160 8,510 7,817 8,555 9,777 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 1.46 % 12.40 % 18.07 % 9.60 % 18.34 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 30 $ 267 $ 356 $ 824 $ 1,799 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 8,160 8,510 7,817 8,555 9,777 Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 1.46 % 12.45 % 18.07 % 9.63 % 18.40 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (Dollars in millions) Three months ended Twelve months ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Cash efficiency ratio Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,372 $ 1,110 $ 1,156 $ 4,734 $ 4,410 Less: Intangible asset amortization 10 9 12 39 47 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,362 $ 1,101 $ 1,144 $ 4,695 $ 4,363 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 921 $ 915 $ 1,220 $ 3,913 $ 4,527 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 7 8 7 30 27 Net interest income TE 928 923 1,227 3,943 4,554 Noninterest income 610 643 671 2,470 2,718 Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,538 $ 1,566 $ 1,898 $ 6,413 $ 7,272 Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 88.6 % 70.3 % 60.3 % 73.2 % 60.0 %

(a) For the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, intangible assets exclude $1 million, $1 million, and $2 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, average intangible assets exclude $1 million, $1 million, and $2 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Assets Loans $ 112,606 $ 115,544 $ 119,394 Loans held for sale 483 730 963 Securities available for sale 37,185 35,839 39,117 Held-to-maturity securities 8,575 8,853 8,710 Trading account assets 1,142 1,325 829 Short-term investments 10,817 7,871 2,432 Other investments 1,244 1,356 1,308 Total earning assets 172,052 171,518 172,753 Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,508) (1,488) (1,337) Cash and due from banks 941 766 887 Premises and equipment 661 649 636 Goodwill 2,752 2,752 2,752 Other intangible assets 55 65 94 Corporate-owned life insurance 4,383 4,381 4,369 Accrued income and other assets 8,601 8,843 9,223 Discontinued assets 344 365 436 Total assets $ 188,281 $ 187,851 $ 189,813 Liabilities Deposits in domestic offices: Interest-bearing deposits $ 114,859 $ 112,581 $ 101,761 Noninterest-bearing deposits 30,728 31,710 40,834 Total deposits 145,587 144,291 142,595 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 38 43 4,077 Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 3,053 3,470 5,386 Accrued expense and other liabilities 5,412 5,388 4,994 Long-term debt 19,554 21,303 19,307 Total liabilities 173,644 174,495 176,359 Equity Preferred stock 2,500 2,500 2,500 Common shares 1,257 1,257 1,257 Capital surplus 6,281 6,254 6,286 Retained earnings 15,672 15,835 15,616 Treasury stock, at cost (5,844) (5,851) (5,910) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,229) (6,639) (6,295) Key shareholders’ equity 14,637 13,356 13,454 Total liabilities and equity $ 188,281 $ 187,851 $ 189,813 Common shares outstanding (000) 936,564 936,161 933,325

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended Twelve months ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Interest income Loans $ 1,574 $ 1,593 $ 1,347 $ 6,219 $ 4,241 Loans held for sale 12 19 20 61 56 Securities available for sale 213 192 195 793 752 Held-to-maturity securities 78 79 64 312 213 Trading account assets 13 15 10 55 31 Short-term investments 138 123 48 414 97 Other investments 22 22 11 73 22 Total interest income 2,050 2,043 1,695 7,927 5,412 Interest expense Deposits 754 687 186 2,322 279 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements — 9 16 79 41 Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 45 81 54 308 90 Long-term debt 330 351 219 1,305 475 Total interest expense 1,129 1,128 475 4,014 885 Net interest income 921 915 1,220 3,913 4,527 Provision for credit losses 102 81 265 489 502 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 819 834 955 3,424 4,025 Noninterest income Trust and investment services income 132 130 126 516 526 Investment banking and debt placement fees 136 141 172 542 638 Cards and payments income 84 90 85 340 341 Service charges on deposit accounts 65 69 71 270 350 Corporate services income 67 73 89 302 372 Commercial mortgage servicing fees 48 46 42 190 167 Corporate-owned life insurance income 36 35 33 132 132 Consumer mortgage income 11 15 9 51 58 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 22 22 24 92 103 Other income 9 22 20 35 31 Total noninterest income 610 643 671 2,470 2,718 Noninterest expense Personnel 674 663 674 2,660 2,566 Net occupancy 65 67 72 267 295 Computer processing 92 89 82 368 314 Business services and professional fees 44 38 60 168 212 Equipment 24 20 20 88 92 Operating lease expense 18 18 22 77 101 Marketing 31 28 31 109 123 Other expense 424 187 195 997 707 Total noninterest expense 1,372 1,110 1,156 4,734 4,410 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 57 367 470 1,160 2,333 Income taxes (8) 65 76 196 422 Income (loss) from continuing operations 65 302 394 964 1,911 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 1 — 3 6 Net income (loss) 65 303 394 967 1,917 Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 65 $ 303 $ 394 $ 967 $ 1,917 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 30 $ 266 $ 356 $ 821 $ 1,793 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 30 267 356 824 1,799 Per common share Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .03 $ .29 $ .38 $ .88 $ 1.94 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — — — .01 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .03 .29 .38 .89 1.94 Per common share — assuming dilution Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .03 $ .29 $ .38 $ .88 $ 1.92 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — — — .01 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .03 .29 .38 .88 1.93 Cash dividends declared per common share $ .205 $ .205 $ .205 $ .820 $ .790 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 927,517 927,131 924,974 927,217 924,363 Effect of common share options and other stock awards 6,529 4,613 8,750 5,542 8,696 Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 934,046 931,744 933,724 932,759 933,059

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions) Fourth Quarter 2023 Third Quarter 2023 Fourth Quarter 2022 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets Loans: (b), (c) Commercial and industrial (d) $ 56,664 $ 870 6.09 % $ 59,187 $ 886 5.94 % $ 58,212 $ 712 4.85 % Real estate — commercial mortgage 15,346 234 6.05 15,844 238 5.97 16,445 208 5.01 Real estate — construction 3,028 54 7.05 2,820 48 6.77 2,450 35 5.70 Commercial lease financing 3,568 30 3.34 3,707 30 3.25 3,825 26 2.71 Total commercial loans 78,606 1,188 6.00 81,558 1,202 5.85 80,932 981 4.81 Real estate — residential mortgage 21,113 174 3.30 21,459 176 3.28 21,128 164 3.11 Home equity loans 7,227 108 5.93 7,418 110 5.87 7,890 103 5.18 Consumer direct loans 5,987 75 4.97 6,169 77 4.96 6,713 75 4.45 Credit cards 987 36 14.47 991 35 14.16 993 31 12.61 Consumer indirect loans 28 — — 32 1 3.77 46 — — Total consumer loans 35,342 393 4.43 36,069 399 4.40 36,770 373 4.05 Total loans 113,948 1,581 5.51 117,627 1,601 5.41 117,702 1,354 4.57 Loans held for sale 695 12 6.85 1,356 19 5.73 1,421 20 5.63 Securities available for sale (b), (e) 35,576 213 1.99 37,271 192 1.76 39,149 195 1.70 Held-to-maturity securities (b) 8,714 78 3.56 9,020 79 3.50 8,278 64 3.07 Trading account assets 1,104 13 4.93 1,203 15 4.97 863 10 4.57 Short-term investments 9,571 138 5.72 8,416 123 5.79 3,159 48 6.02 Other investments (e) 1,297 22 6.91 1,395 22 6.35 1,294 11 3.15 Total earning assets 170,905 2,057 4.60 176,288 2,051 4.47 171,866 1,702 3.79 Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,484) (1,477) (1,145) Accrued income and other assets 17,471 17,530 18,421 Discontinued assets 351 374 447 Total assets $ 187,243 $ 192,715 $ 189,589 Liabilities Money market deposits $ 36,648 $ 251 2.72 % $ 35,243 $ 213 2.40 % $ 34,921 $ 35 .40 % Demand deposits 56,963 348 2.42 55,837 315 2.24 50,877 119 .93 Savings deposits 5,492 1 .05 5,966 1 .05 7,795 1 .03 Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 6,328 67 4.23 5,446 55 4.01 1,351 3 .93 Other time deposits 7,998 87 4.29 9,636 103 4.25 4,757 28 2.33 Total interest-bearing deposits 113,429 754 2.63 112,128 687 2.43 99,701 186 .74 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 56 — 2.29 710 9 5.04 1,752 16 3.52 Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 3,199 45 5.62 5,819 81 5.54 5,420 54 3.94 Long-term debt (f), (g) 19,921 330 6.64 21,584 351 6.50 18,351 219 4.77 Total interest-bearing liabilities 136,605 1,129 3.29 140,241 1,128 3.20 125,224 475 1.50 Noninterest-bearing deposits 31,647 32,697 45,965 Accrued expense and other liabilities 5,169 5,572 4,785 Discontinued liabilities (g) 351 374 447 Total liabilities $ 173,772 $ 178,884 $ 176,421 Equity Key shareholders’ equity $ 13,471 $ 13,831 $ 13,168 Noncontrolling interests — — — Total equity 13,471 13,831 13,168 Total liabilities and equity $ 187,243 $ 192,715 $ 189,589 Interest rate spread (TE) 1.31 % 1.27 % 2.28 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE) $ 928 2.07 % $ 923 2.01 % $ 1,227 2.73 % TE adjustment (b) 7 8 7 Net interest income, GAAP basis $ 921 $ 915 $ 1,220

(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $210 million, $202 million, and $171 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key’s matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions) Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets Loans: (b), (c) Commercial and industrial (d) $ 59,379 $ 3,444 5.80 % $ 54,970 $ 2,148 3.91 % Real estate — commercial mortgage 15,968 931 5.83 15,572 633 4.07 Real estate — construction 2,755 185 6.71 2,229 99 4.44 Commercial lease financing 3,703 116 3.13 3,869 98 2.54 Total commercial loans 81,805 4,676 5.72 76,640 2,978 3.89 Real estate — residential mortgage 21,428 699 3.26 19,036 559 2.94 Home equity loans 7,522 433 5.76 8,115 347 4.28 Consumer direct loans 6,228 304 4.88 6,490 277 4.27 Credit cards 986 136 13.88 959 107 11.23 Consumer indirect loans 35 1 0.71 62 — — Total consumer loans 36,199 1,573 4.35 34,662 1,290 3.72 Total loans 118,004 6,249 5.30 111,302 4,268 3.84 Loans held for sale 1,012 61 6.06 1,278 56 4.41 Securities available for sale (b), (e) 37,718 793 1.80 42,325 752 1.62 Held-to-maturity securities (b) 9,008 312 3.46 7,676 213 2.77 Trading account assets 1,138 55 4.85 850 31 3.61 Short-term investments 7,349 414 5.63 4,264 97 2.28 Other investments (e) 1,392 73 5.28 952 22 2.26 Total earning assets 175,621 7,957 4.37 168,647 5,439 3.15 Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,419) (1,101) Accrued income and other assets 17,425 18,340 Discontinued assets 384 492 Total assets $ 192,011 $ 186,378 Liabilities Money market deposits $ 34,539 $ 666 1.93 % $ 35,966 $ 52 .14 % Other demand deposits 54,711 1,102 2.01 49,707 182 .37 Savings deposits 6,343 3 .04 7,798 1 .01 Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 4,517 171 3.79 1,455 8 .56 Other time deposits 9,277 380 4.10 2,892 36 1.25 Total interest-bearing deposits 109,387 2,322 2.12 97,818 279 .29 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 1,647 79 4.81 2,107 41 1.93 Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 5,890 308 5.24 2,963 90 3.02 Long-term debt (f), (g) 20,983 1,305 6.22 14,915 475 3.19 Total interest-bearing liabilities 137,907 4,014 2.91 117,803 885 .75 Noninterest-bearing deposits 34,672 49,044 Accrued expense and other liabilities 5,167 4,309 Discontinued liabilities (g) 384 492 Total liabilities $ 178,130 $ 171,648 Equity Key shareholders’ equity $ 13,881 $ 14,730 Noncontrolling interests — — Total equity 13,881 14,730 Total liabilities and equity $ 192,011 $ 186,378 Interest rate spread (TE) 1.46 % 2.40 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE) $ 3,943 2.17 % $ 4,554 2.64 % TE adjustment (b) 30 27 Net interest income, GAAP basis $ 3,913 $ 4,527

(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $196 million and $157 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key’s matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (Dollars in millions) Three months ended Twelve months ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Personnel (a) $ 674 $ 663 $ 674 $ 2,660 $ 2,566 Net occupancy 65 67 72 267 295 Computer processing 92 89 82 368 314 Business services and professional fees 44 38 60 168 212 Equipment 24 20 20 88 92 Operating lease expense 18 18 22 77 101 Marketing 31 28 31 109 123 Other expense 424 187 195 997 707 Total noninterest expense $ 1,372 $ 1,110 $ 1,156 $ 4,734 $ 4,410 Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 17,129 17,666 18,210 17,692 17,660

(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (Dollars in millions) Three months ended Twelve months ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Salaries and contract labor $ 399 $ 415 $ 407 $ 1,649 $ 1,500 Incentive and stock-based compensation 139 141 171 525 693 Employee benefits 97 106 94 405 363 Severance 39 1 2 81 10 Total personnel expense $ 674 $ 663 $ 674 $ 2,660 $ 2,566

Loan Composition (Dollars in millions) Change 12/31/2023 vs. 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 55,815 $ 57,606 $ 59,647 (3.1) % (6.4) % Commercial real estate: Commercial mortgage 15,187 15,549 16,352 (2.3) (7.1) Construction 3,066 2,982 2,530 2.8 21.2 Total commercial real estate loans 18,253 18,531 18,882 (1.5) (3.3) Commercial lease financing (b) 3,523 3,681 3,936 (4.3) (10.5) Total commercial loans 77,591 79,818 82,465 (2.8) (5.9) Residential — prime loans: Real estate — residential mortgage 20,958 21,309 21,401 (1.6) (2.1) Home equity loans 7,139 7,324 7,951 (2.5) (10.2) Total residential — prime loans 28,097 28,633 29,352 (1.9) (4.3) Consumer direct loans 5,890 6,074 6,508 (3.0) (9.5) Credit cards 1,002 988 1,026 1.4 (2.3) Consumer indirect loans 26 31 43 (16.1) (39.5) Total consumer loans 35,015 35,726 36,929 (2.0) (5.2) Total loans (c), (d) $ 112,606 $ 115,544 $ 119,394 (2.5) % (5.7) %

(a) Loan balances include $207 million, $207 million, and $172 million of commercial credit card balances at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $7 million, $4 million, and $8 million at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $339 million at December 31, 2023, $360 million at September 30, 2023, and $434 million at December 31, 2022, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $522 million, $519 million, and $417 million at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively, presented in “other assets” on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (Dollars in millions) Change 12/31/2023 vs. 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Commercial and industrial $ 50 $ 47 $ 477 6.4 % (89.5) % Real estate — commercial mortgage 382 571 427 (33.1) (10.5) Commercial lease financing — — 35 — (100.0) Real estate — residential mortgage 51 112 24 (54.5) 112.5 Total loans held for sale $ 483 $ 730 $ 963 (33.8) % (49.8) %

N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (Dollars in millions) 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 Balance at beginning of period $ 730 $ 1,130 $ 1,211 $ 963 $ 1,048 New originations 1,879 3,035 1,798 1,779 3,158 Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net (31) (94) (52) (13) (48) Loan sales (2,095) (3,312) (1,798) (1,518) (3,124) Loan draws (payments), net — (29) (28) — (71) Valuation and other adjustments — — (1) — — Balance at end of period $ 483 $ 730 $ 1,130 $ 1,211 $ 963

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions) Three months ended Twelve months ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Average loans outstanding $ 113,948 $ 117,627 $ 117,702 $ 118,004 $ 111,302 Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,488 1,480 1,144 1,337 1,061 Loans charged off: Commercial and industrial 49 62 35 188 153 Real estate — commercial mortgage 24 1 13 39 23 Real estate — construction — — — — — Total commercial real estate loans 24 1 13 39 23 Commercial lease financing — — — — 2 Total commercial loans 73 63 48 227 178 Real estate — residential mortgage — — — 1 (2) Home equity loans (2) 1 — 2 1 Consumer direct loans 14 14 9 50 34 Credit cards 10 9 8 37 30 Consumer indirect loans — — 2 1 4 Total consumer loans 22 24 19 91 67 Total loans charged off 95 87 67 318 245 Recoveries: Commercial and industrial 11 10 18 44 50 Real estate — commercial mortgage 1 — 1 2 5 Real estate — construction 1 — — 1 1 Total commercial real estate loans 2 — 1 3 6 Commercial lease financing 1 1 2 5 4 Total commercial loans 14 11 21 52 60 Real estate — residential mortgage 1 1 3 4 5 Home equity loans — 1 — 3 3 Consumer direct loans 1 2 1 7 8 Credit cards 3 1 1 7 6 Consumer indirect loans — — — 1 2 Total consumer loans 5 5 5 22 24 Total recoveries 19 16 26 74 84 Net loan charge-offs (76) (71) (41) (244) (161) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 96 79 234 415 437 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,508 $ 1,488 $ 1,337 $ 1,508 $ 1,337 Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period $ 290 $ 291 $ 194 $ 225 $ 160 Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments 6 2 31 74 65 Other — (3) — (3) — Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 296 $ 290 $ 225 $ 296 $ 225 Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,804 $ 1,778 $ 1,562 $ 1,804 $ 1,562 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .26 % .24 % .14 % .21 % .14 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.34 1.29 1.12 1.34 1.12 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.60 1.54 1.31 1.60 1.31 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 263 327 345 263 346 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 314 391 404 314 404 Discontinued operations — education lending business: Loans charged off $ 1 $ — $ 2 $ 4 $ 6 Recoveries — — — 1 2 Net loan charge-offs $ (1) $ — $ (2) $ (3) $ (4)

(a) Included in “Accrued expense and other liabilities” on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions) 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 Net loan charge-offs $ 76 $ 71 $ 52 $ 45 $ 41 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .26 % .24 % .17 % .15 % .14 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,508 $ 1,488 $ 1,480 $ 1,380 $ 1,337 Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,804 1,778 1,771 1,656 1,562 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.34 % 1.29 % 1.24 % 1.15 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.60 1.54 1.49 1.38 1.31 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 263 327 343 332 345 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 314 391 411 398 404 Nonperforming loans at period end $ 574 $ 455 $ 431 $ 416 $ 387 Nonperforming assets at period end 591 471 462 447 420 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .51 % .39 % .36 % .35 % .32 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .52 .41 .39 .37 .35

(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Commercial and industrial $ 297 $ 214 $ 188 $ 170 $ 174 Real estate — commercial mortgage 100 63 65 59 21 Real estate — construction — — — — — Total commercial real estate loans 100 63 65 59 21 Commercial lease financing — 1 1 1 1 Total commercial loans 397 278 254 230 196 Real estate — residential mortgage 71 72 73 75 77 Home equity loans 97 97 97 104 107 Consumer direct loans 3 3 3 3 3 Credit cards 5 4 3 3 3 Consumer indirect loans 1 1 1 1 1 Total consumer loans 177 177 177 186 191 Total nonperforming loans (a) 574 455 431 416 387 OREO 17 16 15 13 13 Nonperforming loans held for sale — — 16 18 20 Other nonperforming assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 591 $ 471 $ 462 $ 447 $ 420 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 107 52 73 55 60 Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 222 178 139 164 180 Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 3 2 2 3 3 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .51 % .39 % .36 % .35 % .32 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .52 .41 .39 .37 .35

(a) On January 1, 2023, Key adopted ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. In connection with the adoption of this guidance, nonperforming loans for periods after January 1, 2023, include certain loans which were modified for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. Amounts prior to January 1, 2023, include nonperforming troubled debt restructurings (TDRs), for which accounting guidance was eliminated upon adoption of ASU 2022-02.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions) 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 Balance at beginning of period $ 455 $ 431 $ 416 $ 387 $ 390 Loans placed on nonaccrual status 297 159 169 143 113 Charge-offs (95) (87) (76) (60) (67) Loans sold (9) (4) (23) (2) (4) Payments (56) (25) (20) (31) (22) Transfers to OREO (2) (3) (2) (2) (1) Loans returned to accrual status (16) (16) (33) (19) (22) Balance at end of period $ 574 $ 455 $ 431 $ 416 $ 387

Line of Business Results (Dollars in millions) Change 4Q23 vs. 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 Consumer Bank Summary of operations Total revenue (TE) $ 786 $ 791 $ 803 $ 840 $ 860 (.6) % (8.6) % Provision for credit losses 5 14 32 60 105 (64.3) (95.2) Noninterest expense 780 677 663 663 705 15.2 10.6 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 1 76 82 89 38 (98.7) (97.4) Average loans and leases 41,381 42,250 42,934 43,086 43,149 (2.1) (4.1) Average deposits 84,856 83,863 82,498 84,637 87,369 1.2 (2.9) Net loan charge-offs 40 36 32 24 21 11.1 90.5 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .38 % .34 % .30 % .23 % .19 % 11.8 100.0 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 190 $ 190 $ 193 $ 196 $ 202 — (5.9) Return on average allocated equity 0.11 % 8.48 % 9.04 % 9.87 % 4.51 % (98.7) (97.6) Commercial Bank Summary of operations Total revenue (TE) $ 794 $ 790 $ 805 $ 844 $ 894 .5 % (11.2) % Provision for credit losses 96 68 134 80 165 41.2 (41.8) Noninterest expense 525 431 405 442 459 21.8 14.4 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 143 226 214 255 225 (36.7) (36.4) Average loans and leases 72,088 74,951 77,277 76,306 74,100 (3.8) (2.7) Average loans held for sale 635 1,268 1,014 876 1,377 (49.9) (53.9) Average deposits 56,897 54,896 51,420 52,219 54,385 3.6 4.6 Net loan charge-offs 35 35 20 21 25 — 40.0 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .19 % .19 % .10 % .11 % .13 % — 46.2 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 401 $ 281 $ 269 $ 251 $ 218 42.7 83.9 Return on average allocated equity 5.64 % 8.64 % 8.17 % 10.04 % 9.36 % (34.7) (39.7)

TE = Taxable Equivalent

Selected Items Impact on Earnings(a) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Pretax(b) After-tax at marginal rate(b) Quarter to date results Amount Net Income EPS(c) Three months ended December 31, 2023 Efficiency related expenses(d) $ (67) $ (51) $ (0.05) Pension settlement (other expense) (18) (14) (0.02) FDIC special assessment (other expense) (190) (144) (0.15) Total selected items (275) (209) (0.22) Three months ended September 30, 2023 None — — — Three months ended June 30, 2023 None — — — Three months ended March 31, 2023 Efficiency related expenses(e) (64) (49) (0.05) Year to date results Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 Efficiency related expenses (131) (100) (0.10) Pension settlement (other expense) (18) (14) (0.02) FDIC special assessment (other expense) (190) (144) (0.15) Total selected items $ (339) $ (258) $ (0.27)

(a) Includes items impacting results or trends during the period but are not considered non-GAAP adjustments. (b) Favorable (unfavorable) impact (c) Impact to EPS reflected on a fully diluted basis (d) Efficiency related expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023, consist primarily of $39 million of severance recorded in personnel expense and $24 million of corporate real estate related rationalization and other contract termination or renegotiation costs recorded in other expense. (e) Efficiency related expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, consist primarily of $31 million of severance recorded in personnel expense and $28 million of corporate real estate related rationalization and other contract termination or renegotiation costs recorded in other expense.

