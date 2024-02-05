DMS Ranks #1 On 2024 mThink Top CPA Network Awards

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Media Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced its No. 1 spot on the mThink “Top CPA Networks for Affiliates & Publishers List” for the second consecutive year.

For the 11th consecutive year, DMS also received a leading spot on mThink’s “Top CPA Networks List,” claiming the No. 2 spot for 2024. Additionally, DMS announced its No. 2 spot on mThink’s “Top CPA Networks for Advertisers & Merchants List” 2024. Following extensive evaluations by experts across the performance marketing sector, DMS emerged as an industry leader, recognized for its top-tier advertising solutions. ClickDealer, acquired by DMS in March 2023, also received impressive placements on the mThink list, securing the No. 3 spot in “Top CPA Networks for Affiliates & Publishers,” No. 4 in “Top CPA Networks 2024,” and No. 5 in “Top CPA Network for Advertisers.”

“We are thrilled and deeply honored to once again be recognized as the #1 CPA Network, a testament to our unwavering commitment and dedication to our valued partners. This consecutive achievement reflects not just our team’s hard work, but also the invaluable trust of our advertiser and media publishing partners. Our partnerships are the cornerstone of our continued success at DMS,” said Amber Paul, EVP Of Brand Direct Distribution for DMS.

mThink’s Top CPA Networks Lists are informed by an industry-wide survey, input from a Blue Ribbon Panel of industry experts and weighted data, including expert views, traffic data and measures of industry influence. DMS has received consistent recognition from mThink for the exceptional success of its performance advertising solutions.

“Year after year, DMS demonstrates an unparalleled commitment to excellence and innovation, providing digital performance marketing solutions that benefit the consumer and advertiser. Being recognized once again as the Top CPA Network by mThink is an incredible honor,” said Joe Marinucci, CEO of DMS. “Our success, highlighted by industry awards like this, would not be possible without our strategic advertising partners, our media publishing partnerships and, of course, our team of experienced and innovative industry professionals who work here at DMS.”

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within property & casualty insurance, health insurance, education and other top consumer and emerging verticals. The DMS proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

For inquiries related to media, contact marketing@dmsgroup.com.

For inquiries related to investor relations, contact investors@dmsgroup.com.