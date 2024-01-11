Daktronics to Present at January 2024 Investor Conferences

BROOKINGS, S.D., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), today announced that its CFO, Sheila Anderson, will present and conduct meetings with investors at the following investor conferences:

Sidoti Micro Cap Conference – Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 3:15pm ET

26th Annual Needham Growth Conference – Friday, January 19, 2024 at 11:00am ET

High-definition video webcasts of the presentations will be available the following days on the Company’s website, About Daktronics . To arrange a meeting, please contact the respective conferences at conference@sidoti.com or conferences@needhamco.com.

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world’s largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company’s website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128

