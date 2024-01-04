tiprankstipranks
CSX Corp Announces Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call
Press Releases

CSX Corp Announces Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) will release fourth quarter financial and operating results after the market close on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. This will be followed by a conference call and live webcast hosted by the company’s management team at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Those interested in participating via teleconference may dial 1-888-510-2008. Callers outside the U.S. may dial 1-646-960-0306. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and use 3368220 as the passcode.

Presentation materials and access to the webcast will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com. Following the earnings call, a webcast replay will be archived on the company’s website.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:
Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations
904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397

