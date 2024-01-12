tiprankstipranks
Completion of First Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program. Weekly Report (January 8 – January 12, 2024)
LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) announced today the completion of the first tranche of its previously announced Share Buyback Program.

During the first tranche, which ran from November 6, 2023, to (and including) January 12, 2024, the Company purchased a total of 17,779,302 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €276,201,768, or US$300 million.

From January 8, 2024 to (and including) January 12, 2024, the Company purchased the following ordinary shares:

Date Trading
Venue		 Shares
Purchased
 Weighted
Average Price
(EUR)		 Purchases in
EUR
 Reference
FX		 Purchases in
USD
08-ene-24 MTA 606,482   15.3468 9,307,558   1.0979 10,218,303  
08-ene-24 CEUX 285,810   15.3463 4,386,126   1.0979 4,815,308  
08-ene-24 TQEX 29,562   15.3437 453,590   1.0979 497,974  
08-ene-24 AQXE 28,377   15.3480 435,530   1.0979 478,147  
09-ene-24 MTA 606,482   15.1197 9,169,826   1.0972 10,060,674  
09-ene-24 CEUX 285,810   15.1199 4,321,419   1.0972 4,741,244  
09-ene-24 TQEX 29,562   15.1193 446,957   1.0972 490,379  
09-ene-24 AQXE 28,377   15.1226 429,134   1.0972 470,824  
10-ene-24 MTA 606,482   14.8555 9,009,593   1.0918 9,836,674  
10-ene-24 CEUX 284,396   14.8557 4,224,902   1.0918 4,612,748  
10-ene-24 TQEX 29,318   14.8544 435,501   1.0918 475,480  
10-ene-24 AQXE 28,377   14.8547 421,532   1.0918 460,228  
11-ene-24 MTA 603,614   14.8252 8,948,698   1.0968 9,814,485  
11-ene-24 CEUX 58,517   14.8235 867,427   1.0968 951,350  
    3,511,166   15.0542 52,857,793     57,923,819  

As of January 12, 2024, the Company held in treasury 17,779,302 ordinary shares, representing 1.51% of its total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions are available on Tenaris’s corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.

The second tranche of Tenaris’s Share Buyback Program is expected to begin not earlier than February 26, 2024, once Tenaris’s blackout period has ended.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna        
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com

 

