Cogent Biosciences to Present SUMMIT Part 1b Data with Bezuclastinib in NonAdvanced Systemic Mastocytosis (NonAdvSM) at the 2024 AAAAI Annual Meeting
Press Releases

Cogent Biosciences to Present SUMMIT Part 1b Data with Bezuclastinib in NonAdvanced Systemic Mastocytosis (NonAdvSM) at the 2024 AAAAI Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced its upcoming posters for bezuclastinib at the 2024 American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting (AAAAI) being held in Washington, D.C. from February 23-26, 2024. The company will host a virtual investor webcast on Friday, February 23 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Poster Details

Poster Presentation Title: Initial Results from Summit: An Ongoing, 3-Part, Multi-Center, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Clinical Study of Bezuclastinib in Adult Patients with NonAdvanced Systemic Mastocytosis (NonAdvSM)
Session Date and Time: February 25, 2024 – 9:45am – 10:45am ET
Session Title: Mast Cell Disorders
Poster Number: 694
Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Level 2, Hall D; Washington, DC

Poster Presentation Title: Physician and Patient Perspectives on Relevant and Burdensome Symptoms of Non-Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis
Session Date and Time: February 25, 2024 – 9:45am – 10:45am ET
Session Title: Mast Cell Disorders
Poster Number: 688
Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Level 2, Hall D; Washington, DC

Investor Webcast Information

A webcast on Friday, February 23 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the SUMMIT Part 1b data will be led by Andrew Robbins, Cogent’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and will include a presentation by PD Dr. Frank Siebenhaar, M.D., Head University Outpatient Clinic, Institute of Allergology, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin. The event will be accessible on the Investors and Media page of Cogent’s website at investors.cogentbio.com/events. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.
Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases initially targeting mutations in FGFR2, ErbB2 and PI3Kα (genes/pathways). Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and X.

Contact:
Christi Waarich
Senior Director, Investor Relations
christi.waarich@cogentbio.com
617-830-1653

