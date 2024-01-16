tiprankstipranks
Celebrate National Popcorn Day with a POP of Fun and Flavour
Press Releases

Celebrate National Popcorn Day with a POP of Fun and Flavour

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iconic popcorn snacks from Conagra Brands, Inc., Orville Redenbacher® and Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, are here to help Canadians break up the winter doldrums by embracing fun with popcorn during this year’s National Popcorn Day on January 19th.

Arriving during the cold, dark days of January when Canadians need a pop of fun the most, this year’s National Popcorn Day theme has been designated “Top Your Pop” by Orville Redenbacher® and Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP®. Canadians are invited to find even more fun and joy in one of their favourite snacks by experimenting with delicious, trending, and imaginative popcorn toppings and flavour combinations.

Tangy pickle juice, tamarind seasoning, sweet maple syrup, colourful sprinkles, and savoury soy sauce are just a sampling of the toppings that popcorn-lovers can experiment with this National Popcorn Day. It’s a day to have fun taking your favourite popcorn snacks to the next level, whether that’s with seasonings you have on-hand like taco spices, hot honey, chocolate chips, or with flavours from around the world like curry spice, furikake or smoked paprika.

Popcorn from beloved brands Orville Redenbacher® and Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP® provides the ultimate canvas for flavour adventures. Go ahead and celebrate January’s most under-rated holiday with a pop of flavour, customized just the way you like it!

“Canadians from coast to coast are encouraged to let their creativity pop by exploring a diverse array of topping options they can easily find in their pantry or grocery store,” says John Black, Senior Brand Manager at Conagra Brands Canada. “This National Popcorn Day, transform your everyday beloved popcorn into a uniquely personal experience by adding your own flavour combinations.”

This year’s celebration focuses on customization—making it personal, adventurous, and on-trend. Canadians are invited to join Orville Redenbacher® and Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP® in making National Popcorn Day a vibrant and personalized celebration by sharing their popcorn masterpieces and unique creations on social media with #NationalPopcornDayChallenge.

About Conagra Brands Canada
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America’s leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company’s portfolio is evolving to satisfy people’s changing food preferences. Conagra’s iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher®, Marie Callender’s®, Hunt’s®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Earth Balance®, and Gardein®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca.

FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACT:  
Channy Mool, Harbinger Communications  
cmool@harbingerideas.com  
416-841-2377

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd1e0200-c410-4f21-a38e-6bb595f1b4f4

 

