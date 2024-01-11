Brownie’s Marine Group’s Subsidiary BLU3 Becomes Exclusive Distributor of SeaNXT Elite Underwater Scooter

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Brownie’s Marine Group’s Subsidiary BLU3 Becomes Exclusive Distributor of SeaNXT Elite Underwater Scooter
Press Releases

Brownie’s Marine Group’s Subsidiary BLU3 Becomes Exclusive Distributor of SeaNXT Elite Underwater Scooter

Pompano Beach, FL, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment, redundant high pressure air rescue tanks and high-pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, announced that one of its subsidiaries, BLU3, is now the exclusive distributor of SeaNXT Elite, an underwater scooter made in France, for North & South America and non-French territories in the Caribbean.

BLU3 continues to make waves above and below the surface with the addition of SeaNXT Elite, the first-ever all-carbon underwater scooter that pushes the boundaries of watersports innovation and technology. SeaNXT Elite will be marketed under the brand SeaNXT Americas on the frontend, while the backend resources of the company will be shared with BLU3.

From its factory based in Pompano Beach, Florida, BLU3 will be an authorized service center for SeaNXT Elite in its territories with skilled technicians of BLU3 products now adopting the skills to assemble and service SeaNXT products. And another subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group, Live Blue, will include SeaNXT Elite tours/rentals in its offerings as Live Blue expands to become a brand that stands for exclusive, high-end watersports experiences complete with top-notch products, service, and education. This fits into the goal of Brownie’s Marine Group as a whole, to vertically integrate its offerings and ultimately make a positive impact in the watersports and diving industries.

The trailblazing SeaNXT Elite gives underwater exploration a whole new perspective with proprietary features like live GPS navigation, dual motor propulsion for optimum hydrodynamics and four speed modes to choose from based on your preference.

BLU3 CEO, Blake Carmichael, believes the addition of SeaNXT Elite to the portfolio will efficiently utilize the existing resources of BLU3 and will further spread the watersports realm by offering an exciting and fun introduction to the water.

“Synthesizing our resources at BLU3 with similarly revolutionary technology will help us reach our highest potential across the board. Providing current and new customers with the thrill SeaNXT provides will unlock even more possibilities to enjoy a deeper love for the underwater world. That’s what we are all about here at BMG and it’s inspiring to see this vision come to fruition as we continue to grow our bandwidth at BLU3.”

SeaNXT Elite was initially launched to the public at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September, 2023. Since then, there have been hundreds of units sold for pre-order. SeaNXT Elite appeals to all boat owners, as well as resort locations with water sports experiences, and anyone looking for a new way to enjoy the water.

BLU3 will be attending the upcoming Stuart Boat Show on January 12-14 and the St. Pete Boat Show January 18-21, where SeaNXT Elite will be on display alongside BLU3 products. BLU3 intends to exhibit at a total of 12 shows between January and March of 2024. You can find an upcoming list of events on the BLU3 website, here.

SeaNXT Elite is available for pre-order through SeaNXT Americas, both to end users and interested resellers, with delivery dates of the first orders slated for February, 2024. Consumers can also pre-order SeaNXT Elite on the SeaNXT Americas website for those who are within North America, South America, and non-French territories in the Caribbean.

The SeaNXT Elite retail price point is set at $13,499 (USD), which includes a two-year limited warranty for end customers and a 1-year limited warranty for business consumers (like resort operations.) As of January 2024, SeaNXT Americas is offering a discount on a limited quantity of pre-orders.

While SeaNXT Elite is not the first underwater scooter on the market, the unique elements of this carbon fiber scooter make for an elevated aquatic experience. With 33% less weight than comparable products on the market, storage and set-up are that much simpler.

SeaNXT Elite comes equipped with the following features:

  • Top speed of 13 MPH (21 KMH).
  • Maximum depth of 40 meters (adjustable in meter increments to make sure correct depth is reached).
  • 4 speed modes to choose from with different run times: Eco (120 minutes), Cruise (90 minutes), Sport (49 minutes) & Shark Attack (30 minutes).
  • Maximum thrust: 670 N.
  • Dual motors, each with a power of 2.2 KW for a total of 4.4 KW.
  • 6.6 pounds (3 KG) of positive buoyancy.
  • Lightweight carbon fiber design yields a total weight of 50 lb, which is 33% lighter than comparable models on the market.
  • Live GPS navigation.
  • Integrated handles for one-handed carry.
  • LED running lights.
  • Impact reinforcement.
  • Adjustable charger (slow, standard or quick charger mode).
  • Available in red, green, black or blue coats over the authentic 3K twill carbon structure.
  • Customizable 5.5 inch LCD HD display.
  • Guide LED light for constant visibility in the water.

BLU3 is now accepting dealer/distributor and affiliate applications for those interested in carrying or promoting the SeaNXT Elite product in North America, South America, or non-French territories in the Caribbean. Please complete the form and a member of the team will reach out shortly.

For additional information on SeaNXT, please click here or dial (954) 884-5343 to speak to a SeaNXT Americas associate.

Source: Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc.
Contact Information: (954) 462-5570
investors@browniesmarinegroup.com

Attachment

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >