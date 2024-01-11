tiprankstipranks
Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings
Press Releases

Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Bank of South Carolina Corporation (OTCQX: BKSC) announced unaudited earnings of $5,493,616, or $0.99 and $0.98 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023 – a decrease of $1,163,524, or 17.45%, from earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $6,655,140, or $1.20 and $1.18 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively.  Unaudited earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased $444,036, or 24.56%, to $1,363,749 compared to $1,807,785 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Returns on average assets and average equity for the year ended December 31, 2023 were 0.86% and 12.90%, respectively, compared with December 31, 2022 returns on average assets and average equity of 1.01% and 15.26%, respectively.

Eugene H. Walpole, IV, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Every year has its own set of challenges, and 2023 was certainly no exception.  Nonetheless, we were quite pleased to finish on a high note, with net income for the fourth quarter up 8% over third quarter results.  The quarter also yielded improvements to earnings per share and book value per share.  Both quarterly and annual loan growth exceeded expectations, in large part due to strengthening commercial loan activity within the markets in which we operate.   Meanwhile, loans greater than 30 days past due continue to track well under one percent of total loans, an indication that credit quality within our portfolio remains sound.  Rising funding costs and competition for deposits continue to be our biggest challenges, but we see sunnier skies on the horizon. The Federal Reserve appears to be at or near the end of their tightening campaign, with inflation beginning to approach their desired target range.  The likely forthcoming shift in monetary policy coupled with the repricing of approximately 30% of our investment portfolio and 15% of our loan portfolio in 2024 gives us much reason for optimism.”    

Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data

(Unaudited)






For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

Total Interest and Fee Income

$      6,500,593

$        6,154,138

$        6,027,060

$        5,631,834

Total Interest Expense

1,821,435

1,619,582

1,420,080

931,101

Net Interest Income

4,679,158

4,534,556

4,606,980

4,700,733

Provision for Credit Losses

45,000

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

4,679,158

4,534,555

4,606,980

4,655,733

Total Other Income

397,970

480,449

437,121

449,201

Total Other Expense

3,309,138

3,381,506

3,386,022

3,250,361

Income Before Income Tax Expense

1,767,988

1,633,499

1,658,046

1,854,573

Income Tax Expense

404,239

370,128

380,362

265,794

Net Income

$      1,363,749

$       1,263,371

$       1,277,717

$        1,588,779





Earnings Per Share – Basic

$               0.25

$                0.23

$                0.23

$                0.29

Earnings Per Share – Diluted

$               0.24

$                0.23

$                0.23

$                0.28

Return on Average Assets

0.86 %

0.86 %

0.89 %

1.00 %

Return on Average Equity

12.90 %

12.95 %

13.61 %

15.73 %

Common Stock Shares Outstanding

5,469,251

5,485,755

5,548,239

5,552,351

Book Value Per Share

$               8.61

$                7.51

$                7.67

$                7.84

Efficiency Ratio

65.18 %

67.43 %

67.13 %

63.11 %

Allowance for Credit Losses as a Percentage of Total Loans

1.07 %

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.11 %





Quarterly Averages:





Total Assets

$    625,093,859

$     639,253,597

$     650,131,459

$     644,654,414

Total Loans

$    344,789,580

$     339,152,054

$     341,123,966

$     334,479,258

Total Deposits

$    518,397,166

$     540,290,630

$     574,075,057

$     579,875,165

Total Shareholders’ Equity

$      42,464,898

$       42,997,996

$       43,952,144

$       40,955,613

 

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina (“The Bank”). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered financial institution with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987.  Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol “BKSC”.

Forward-Looking-Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and that are intended to be “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this release that are not historical facts and pertain to the Company’s future operating results.  When used in this release, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company’s control.  These include but are not limited to: the possibility of adverse economic developments that may, among other things, increase default and delinquency risks in the Company’s loan portfolios; shifts in interest rates; shifts in the rate of inflation; shifts in the demand for the Company’s loan and other products; unforeseen increases in costs and expenses; lower-than-expected revenue or cost savings in connection with acquisitions; changes in accounting policies; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; and changes in laws, regulations and the competitive environment.  Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Image (PRNewsfoto/Bank of South Carolina Corporation)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-south-carolina-corporation-announces-annual-and-fourth-quarter-earnings-302032084.html

SOURCE BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA

