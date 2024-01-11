Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Bank of South Carolina Corporation (OTCQX: BKSC) announced unaudited earnings of $5,493,616, or $0.99 and $0.98 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023 – a decrease of $1,163,524, or 17.45%, from earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $6,655,140, or $1.20 and $1.18 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively. Unaudited earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased $444,036, or 24.56%, to $1,363,749 compared to $1,807,785 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Returns on average assets and average equity for the year ended December 31, 2023 were 0.86% and 12.90%, respectively, compared with December 31, 2022 returns on average assets and average equity of 1.01% and 15.26%, respectively.

Eugene H. Walpole, IV, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Every year has its own set of challenges, and 2023 was certainly no exception. Nonetheless, we were quite pleased to finish on a high note, with net income for the fourth quarter up 8% over third quarter results. The quarter also yielded improvements to earnings per share and book value per share. Both quarterly and annual loan growth exceeded expectations, in large part due to strengthening commercial loan activity within the markets in which we operate. Meanwhile, loans greater than 30 days past due continue to track well under one percent of total loans, an indication that credit quality within our portfolio remains sound. Rising funding costs and competition for deposits continue to be our biggest challenges, but we see sunnier skies on the horizon. The Federal Reserve appears to be at or near the end of their tightening campaign, with inflation beginning to approach their desired target range. The likely forthcoming shift in monetary policy coupled with the repricing of approximately 30% of our investment portfolio and 15% of our loan portfolio in 2024 gives us much reason for optimism.”

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina (“The Bank”). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered financial institution with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol “BKSC”.

