Celebrate Black Friday 2022 with These Stocks

Black Friday is upon us and shoppers are gearing up to kick off the holiday shopping season in earnest. It’s time to shed off the grim economic talks, job cuts and embrace the holiday spirit and hunt the biggest discounts.

As a number of retailers gear up to provide heavy discounts and early access, investors too can gear up to spot the stocks that could make the most of the festive shopping.

This includes major retailers, toy makers, discount names, home furnishing providers, beauty products makers, and of course – online retailers.

Further, while portfolio managers are known to take vacations during this period, the markets generally end in positive territory during this period. Moreover, considering Black Friday sales in 2021 saw nearly 155 million consumers and accounted for almost 13% of all retail sales in the U.S. (according to Zippia), savvy investors could start making investment lists as well.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD) is already up nearly 8.3% over the past month.

Here are some names that could pop on your radar as the holiday spirit engulfs us all:

Amazon ( AMZN )

) Alibaba ( BABA )

) Bed, Bath & Beyond ( BBBY )

) Meta ( META )

) JD ( JD )

) Alphabet ( GOOG ) ( GOOGL )

) ( ) Shopify ( SHOP )

) Global-e Online ( GLBE )

) Walmart ( WMT )

) Kohl’s ( KSS )

) Target (TGT)

