Pliant Therapeutics Soars on Promising Data in Lung Disease

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Pliant Therapeutics Soars on Promising Data in Lung Disease

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) are rising higher today after the company announced positive 12-week interim data from the Phase 2a study evaluating bexotegrast for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The study met its primary as well as secondary endpoints, displaying a favorable pharmacokinetic profile. Importantly, the drug was also well tolerated among subjects.

Next, final data from the trial is anticipated in Q2 2023 and the company is looking forward to advancing the drug in Phase 2b trial.

Shares of the company have now risen nearly 101% over the past 52 weeks while short interest in the stock remains high at about 11% at present. The Street though, has a Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock alongside an average price target of $41.83, which points to a further 85.83% potential upside in the stock.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Positive Data from the INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a Trial Demonstrating Bexotegrast 320 mg was Well Tolerated and Achieved Statistically Significant FVC Increase in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
Press ReleasesPliant Therapeutics Announces Positive Data from the INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a Trial Demonstrating Bexotegrast 320 mg was Well Tolerated and Achieved Statistically Significant FVC Increase in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
17h ago
PLRX
Know Who to Follow! Here are the Top 10 U.S. Analysts of 2022, According to TipRanks
AR
EQT
Pliant Therapeutics receives Orphan Drug Designation from EMA for Bexotegrast
PLRX
More PLRX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Positive Data from the INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a Trial Demonstrating Bexotegrast 320 mg was Well Tolerated and Achieved Statistically Significant FVC Increase in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
Press ReleasesPliant Therapeutics Announces Positive Data from the INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a Trial Demonstrating Bexotegrast 320 mg was Well Tolerated and Achieved Statistically Significant FVC Increase in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
17h ago
PLRX
Know Who to Follow! Here are the Top 10 U.S. Analysts of 2022, According to TipRanks
TipRanks LabsKnow Who to Follow! Here are the Top 10 U.S. Analysts of 2022, According to TipRanks
4d ago
AR
EQT
Pliant Therapeutics receives Orphan Drug Designation from EMA for Bexotegrast
The FlyPliant Therapeutics receives Orphan Drug Designation from EMA for Bexotegrast
1M ago
PLRX
More PLRX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >