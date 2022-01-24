Pfizer CEO Sees Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Preferable to Booster Shots

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Pfizer CEO Sees Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Preferable to Booster Shots

Last week, Albert Bourla, the CEO of global healthcare provider Pfizer Inc. (PFE), said in an interview on Saturday that an annual vaccine shot against Coronavirus will be much better compared to repeated booster shots, according to Reuters.

Shares of PFE closed down 2.3% at $52.79 on January 21. Over the past year, the stock has gained 47.1% due to the growing demand for its COVID-19 vaccine.  

Annual Shots Instead of Frequent Boosters

Amid the growing Omicron cases, several countries have started booster shots for vaccinated individuals and have even shortened the gap between the primary shot and booster.

Similarly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shortened the gap between the primary shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech SE (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine and the booster to five months from the earlier gap of six months.

The duo’s vaccine claims to be effective against the severity of the Omicron virus and its related hospitalization, but less effective in preventing its high transmission capability.

In an interview with Israel’s N12 News, Bourla was asked about his view on the repeated use of the booster shots at intervals of four to five months. The CEO replied that he sees an annual vaccine dose much better and simpler for individuals instead of regular booster shots.

Bourla also stated that Pfizer’s newly redesigned vaccine to fight Omicron would be ready for approval and mass production by March this year.

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested that a third dose of Moderna Inc.’s (MRNA) mRNA vaccine, which provides 90% efficacy against hospitalization, is important to fight the Omicron variant.

Similarly, a preliminary study published by Israel’s Sheba Medical Center found that a fourth vaccine dose increased the antibodies to higher levels compared to the third dose, but was not enough to fend off Omicron. However, they still suggest a second booster dose for risk groups.

CEO Comments

Bourla said, “Once a year – it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember… So, from a public health perspective, it is an ideal situation. We are looking to see if we can create a vaccine that covers Omicron and doesn’t forget the other variants and that could be a solution.”

Analysts’ View

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 9 Buys and 10 Holds. The average Pfizer price target of $59.83 implies 16.24% upside potential to current levels. Pfizer’s earnings release date for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 is scheduled for February 8.

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 94% Bullish on PFE, compared to the healthcare stocks sector average of 71%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Netflix Plunges 20% on Q4 Revenue and Subscriber Miss
Twitter Launches NFT Profile Pictures
Intuitive Surgical Sinks Despite Q4 Beat