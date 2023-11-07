Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Pulls a Hammie as Analysts Reconsider

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Pulls a Hammie as Analysts Reconsider
Market News

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Pulls a Hammie as Analysts Reconsider

Story Highlights

Peloton slides further after Deutsche Bank reconsiders, but new marketing is on the way.

Once, when gyms were shut down by government mandate, Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) proved it was a force to be reckoned with, producing some really impressive exercise machines. Now, it’s little more than an old joke on “The Simpsons” and a rapidly declining company. The stock, meanwhile, lost about 4% in Tuesday afternoon’s trading thanks to an analyst pivot.

This time, the pivot comes from Lee Horowitz, analyst with Deutsche Bank, which saw Peloton’s rating drop from Buy to Hold. While that doesn’t mean that Deutsche Bank stopped being bullish on Peloton entirely, there are concerns about the overall ability for Peloton to grow from here. All its offerings thus far are pretty much all it can offer: exercise machines and streaming video classes for said exercise machines. Anything else Peloton can do is little more than a refinement on what it’s already done, which is likely to limit Peloton’s growth ability down the line.

Yet Peloton is not taking this assessment lying down, and turning back to its marketing efforts to try and drive new life into the sales forecast. The company that gave us the “wife workout” ad almost four years ago to the day are now giving us “Work Out Your Way.” The ad is intended, describes Oli Snoddy, Peloton’s vice president of consumer marketing, to portray “…fitness as a fun vibe.” By extension, of course, that means Peloton as a fun vibe. Whether or not it will work—or become another lightning rod for controversy—remains to be seen.

Is Peloton a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on PTON stock based on six Buys, 16 Holds and three Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average PTON price target of $7.53 per share implies 55.58% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Pulls a Hammie as Analysts Reconsider
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Peloton price target lowered to $6 from $7 at Baird
The FlyPeloton price target lowered to $6 from $7 at Baird
1d ago
PTON
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Backtracks, Sinks Amid Bankruptcy Concerns
Market NewsPeloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Backtracks, Sinks Amid Bankruptcy Concerns
4d ago
PTON
Peloton price target lowered to $8 from $9 at Roth MKM
The FlyPeloton price target lowered to $8 from $9 at Roth MKM
4d ago
PTON
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >