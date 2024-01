Paychex (PAYX) has released an update.

The Company has initiated a new stock repurchase program, approved by the Board on January 19, 2024, to buy back up to $400 million of its common stock by May 31, 2027. This is in addition to an existing repurchase program. Furthermore, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.89 per share, to be paid on February 27, 2024, to shareholders on record as of February 13, 2024.

