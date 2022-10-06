Palantir Bags Another Contract Worth $85.1 Million

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) bagged another contract worth $85.1 million over a period of five years with the U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC). The U.S. AMC will use Palantir’s software to “support logistics in contested environments, improve equipment reliability, and advance supply chain optimization.”

Akash Jain, President of Palantir USG commented, “We are excited to support the AMC’s predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization efforts. Building upon our years of experience supporting the Army, we look forward to serving the logistics community and mission partners as they address such an essential aspect when operating in contested environments”