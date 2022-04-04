Palantir and Carahsoft Strike Important Partnership

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Palantir and Carahsoft Strike Important Partnership

Palantir (PLTR) has selected Carahsoft as its new channel partner program as it seeks to secure more business from the U.S. government. Carahsoft is a government IT solutions provider working with federal, state, and local public sector agencies. Meanwhile, PLTR is an American software company that specializes in big data analytics.

Palantir has tapped Carahsoft as its U.S. federal distributor. Carahsoft will make Palantir’s software solutions available to the U.S. federal government through its reseller partners. The arrangement is expected to make it easier for government customers to access Palantir’s solutions. 

Various government agencies and departments have already used Palantir’s solutions. For example, Palantir’s technology supported the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and has assisted in intelligence operations. Therefore, Palantir counts on the partnership to bolster its sales organization and broaden its access to U.S. federal government contracts.

Lauren Penneys, Palantir’s Head of Sales, U.S. Government, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft, as we invest in growth and establish new routes to market that will increase access to Palantir’s best-in-class software.”

Vice President of Carahsoft, Maryam Emdadi, said, “We look forward to working with Palantir and our resellers to deliver mission critical technology to the government, and help agencies advance their digital modernization strategy.”

Wall Street’s Take

The stock has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, four Holds, and three Sells. The average Palantir price target of $13.75 implies 0.58% downside potential from current levels.

News Sentiment

TipRanks data shows that the News Score for Palantir is currently Neutral based on 22 articles published over the past seven days. Notably, 67% of the articles have a Bullish Sentiment compared to a sector average of 65%, while 33% of the articles have a Bearish Sentiment compared to a sector average of 35%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Taysha Gene Therapies Shares Gains over 11% Despite Q4 Miss
High Tide Declines 3.1% on Acquisition Plans
Sanofi to List Drug Ingredients Business