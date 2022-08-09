tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsORLA NewsOrla Mining Posts Mixed Q2 Results, Reiterates Guidance for 2022
Market News

Orla Mining Posts Mixed Q2 Results, Reiterates Guidance for 2022

Story Highlights

Orla Mining has posted mixed Q2 results amid its efforts to enhance production and stimulate organic and inorganic growth.

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) has reported mixed results for the second quarter of 2022 and reiterate its guidance for the year. Shares of the company were up 6% on Monday.

What Does Orla Mining Do?

With a market cap of C$828.83 million, Orla Mining is a mineral exploration company that is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company conducts business operations in the regions of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Orla Mining’s Q2 Results in Detail

The mining company’s adjusted net income came in at 4 cents per share against the loss of 3 cents per share a year ago. However, analysts had expected the company to post a net income of 7 cents per share in the quarter. Revenues came in at $47.8 million in the reported quarter.

The company extracted 25,672 ounces of gold during the reported quarter. Orla Mining witnessed sales of 25,431 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,872 per ounce in the reported quarter.

In the first half of 2022, the company extracted 48,704 ounces of gold. The company sold 46,315 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,879 per ounce in the first six months of the year.

Total cash costs of $439 per ounce were incurred in the quarter. Also, All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) came in at $601 per ounce.

During the quarter, Camino Rojo Oxide Mine began commercial production and produced 25,672 ounces of gold. The average daily stacking throughput for the reported quarter exceeded the design capacity at 18,245 tonnes per day.

The company recorded $20.7 million in cash flow from operating activities before alterations in non-cash working capital. The free cash flow came in at $28.7 million. The mining company exited the second quarter of 2022 with a cash balance of $66.7 million.

Orla Mining Reiterates 2022 Outlook

The mining company continues to project gold production in the 90,000 to 100,000-ounce range. It also expects total capital expenditures of $25 million and AISC of $600-$700 per ounce sold (from Q2 to Q4 2022). The expenses on exploration are projected to come in at $15 million, including $10 million for activities in Mexico and $5 million for Panama.

Will Orla Mining Go Up?

Orla Mining stock has upside potential of 64.4% from current levels. OLA’s average price forecast stands at C$7.25. On TipRanks, analysts are optimistic about the stock that commands a Strong Buy consensus rating, which is based on five Buys.

Contrary to the analysts, financial bloggers on TipRanks are 50% Neutral on OLA, compared to the sector average of 73%. News sentiment is also Neutral for the stock.

Orla Mining Faces Headwinds, but Its Prospects Remain Bright

The mining company is exposed to headwinds of rising costs amid high inflation levels and operational challenges. However, the company’s prospects look good, as it is taking initiatives to expand production. Camino Rojo Oxide Mine beginning commercial production is a positive for the stock. Also, the company’s efforts to grow inorganically by acquiring Gold Standard Ventures Corp. buoys optimism.

Read full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Pfizer Boosts Drug Pipeline with Global Blood Therapeutics Acquisition
GBT
PFE
Insiders Are Scooping Up Exxon Stock After Robust Q2
EVA
WTW
Apple (AAPL) is Likely to Debut a Reality Headset in Early 2023
AAPL
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 09: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Upstart Stock Drop 15% in Monday’s Extended Trade?
UPST
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
CARG
GDRX
Curaleaf Announces Q2 Results; Stock Rises on Management Rejig
Holiday Inn owner IHG sees profits soar as travel demand surges
Disney Stock: Website Traffic Trend Shows Resilience in the Third Quarter
DIS
More Market News >