Oil Trading Weekly: Oil Tanks as Markets Digest U.S. Debt Downgrade

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Oil Trading Weekly: Oil Tanks as Markets Digest U.S. Debt Downgrade

The benchmark crude WTI is down 1.43% to $79.66 today at 10.56 a.m. EST as markets digest the U.S. debt downgrade by Fitch Ratings to AA+ from AAA.

While oil prices are still up nearly 13% over the past month, with a 3.25% slide to $2.48 today natural gas is now down nearly 10.9% during this period.  Further, numbers from the Energy Information Administration point to a decrease of nearly 17 million barrels in crude inventories during the week ended July 28. In comparison, the Street had anticipated a decrease of only 1.37 million barrels for the week.

Additionally, numbers from the American Petroleum Institute indicate a decrease of nearly 15.4 million barrels in U.S. commercial stockpiles during the week ended July 28.

After months of weakness, oil prices had finally hovered above the $80 mark in the past few sessions. Despite today’s slide, a combination of undersupply, rising demand, China’s moves to prop up its economy (fake bears in zoos may probably not be one of them), and production cuts from oil majors Saudi Arabia and Russia are largely expected to keep oil prices buoyant over the coming months.  

Meanwhile, the United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) is down 2.4% to $71.20 today but still remains 7.9% higher so far this year.

Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BP

Unusually active option classes on open August 1st
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open August 1st
1d ago
BP
MO
BP sees 2023 reported upstream production higher vs. 2022
BP
BP sees Q3 reported upstream production ‘broadly flat’ vs. Q2
BP
More BP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BP

Unusually active option classes on open August 1st
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open August 1st
1d ago
BP
MO
BP sees 2023 reported upstream production higher vs. 2022
The FlyBP sees 2023 reported upstream production higher vs. 2022
1d ago
BP
BP sees Q3 reported upstream production ‘broadly flat’ vs. Q2
The FlyBP sees Q3 reported upstream production ‘broadly flat’ vs. Q2
1d ago
BP
More BP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >