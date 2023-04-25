Oil Trading Daily: Oil Seeks Direction in Early Trade

The benchmark crude WTI is down 0.68% to $78.23 today at 6.43 a.m. EST. Prices continue to hover just shy of the $80 mark as markets brace for a slew of macro data as well as major earnings of the season.

A bout of volatility could be expected until the pivotal U.S. Fed meeting next week. Meanwhile, Natural gas too is down 2% to $2.23 today but remains firmly above the $2 mark.

The United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) has steadily climbed 1.69% over the past five sessions now. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

