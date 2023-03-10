Oil Trading Daily: Crude Sinks Lower as SVB Contagion Spreads

Today, global markets have followed suit after yesterday’s SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) led rout. The benchmark crude WTI too is down 0.98% to $74.98 today at 7.10 a.m. EST. Additionally, jobs data remains a key event to keep an eye on today.

Natural gas is also down about 1.99% to $2.49 today. Latest numbers from the Energy Information Administration indicate natural gas inventory in the U.S. dropped by 84 bcf to 2,030 bcf during the week ended March 3.

Oil and natural gas have now dropped 6% and 16% respectively over the last five sessions alone.

Meanwhile, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has also trended lower by nearly 3.4% over the past five sessions. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

