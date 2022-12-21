Oil Gains in Early Trade after U.S. Stockpiles Deplete

The benchmark Crude WTI is up 2.3% to $77.98 today at 8:09 a.m. EST. The latest numbers from the American Petroleum Institute indicate oil reserves in the U.S. decreased by 3.07 million barrels last week.

The development comes even as the U.S. government looks to shore up its emergency reserves. The U.S. had released nearly 180 million barrels of oil to ease price pressures for consumers amid the present global geopolitical turmoil.

In the meantime, natural gas is up 2.70% to $5.47 today but the weekly chart setup continues to suggest prices could be headed lower on top of the 11.4% decline over the past month.

Meanwhile, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is up 1.7% in the pre-market trade today already.

Here are related tickers for this article:

United States Oil Fund LP ( USO )

) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ( UCO )

) United States Natural Gas Fund LP ( UNG )

) Cheniere Energy ( LNG )

) ConocoPhillips ( COP )

) Chevron ( CVX )

) Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Read full Disclosure