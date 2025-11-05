NVDA vs. BBAI vs. AMZN: Which AI Stock Is the Best Pick, According to Analysts?

After a strong run, the lofty valuations of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are being questioned. Despite growing valuation concerns, analysts remain confident about several AI stocks, backed by their strong fundamentals and ability to capture further growth amid massive AI spending. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we placed Nvidia (NVDA), BigBear.ai (BBAI), and Amazon (AMZN) against each other to find the best AI stock, according to Wall Street analysts.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

Chip giant Nvidia is seen as one of the primary beneficiaries of the AI race, thanks to robust demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs). NVDA has a dominant position in the AI chips market. While there have been concerns about growing competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom (AVGO), most analysts remain confident about Nvidia’s ability to sustain strong momentum through solid execution and continued innovation.

Moreover, opportunities in sovereign AI and strategic investments, including a $5 billion investment in Intel (INTC) and a $100 billion deal with OpenAI (PC:OPAIQ), have reinforced Wall Street’s bullish thesis. In fact, the recently announced $38 billion deal between Amazon and OpenAI will give the ChatGPT maker access to hundreds of thousands of Nvidia GPUs hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), reflecting Nvidia’s key role in the AI space.

Nvidia is scheduled to announce its Q3 FY26 results on November 19. Currently, Wall Street expects NVDA’s Q3 EPS to rise 53.1% year-over-year to $1.24, with revenue estimated to grow about 56% to $54.62 billion.

Ahead of the results, Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia stock and raised the price target to $240 from $210 on expectations of a “beat-and-raise” quarter. The 4-star analyst noted rising investor optimism, driven by the announcement of several AI infrastructure collaborations and updates from the recent GTC event.

Schneider highlighted that his Q3 and Q4 FY26 EPS estimates of $1.28 and $1.49 are higher than the Street’s forecasts by 3% and 5%, respectively. The analyst raised his Data Center segment revenue estimates by about 13% to reflect favorable management commentary, an increase in hyperscaler capital spending, and other intra-quarter datapoints.

Turning to Wall Street, Nvidia stock scores a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 37 Buys, one Hold, and one Sell recommendation. At $237.86, the average NVDA stock price target indicates about 20% upside potential from current levels. NVDA stock has risen 48% year-to-date.

BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) Stock

BigBear.ai provides AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for defense, national security, and critical infrastructure. BBAI stock has been highly volatile. Despite declining more than 20% over the past month, BigBear.ai stock is still up 29% year-to-date. The company’s lackluster Q2 performance has sparked concerns about its valuation. BBAI cited disruptions in federal contracts for the weakness in its Q2 results.

Nonetheless, BBAI bulls are looking beyond the short-term pressures and expect the company to gain from the Trump administration’s One Big, Beautiful Bill. Moreover, BigBear.ai has highlighted several projects, including the recently announced deployment of the veriScan biometric identity platform at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, which reflect continued demand for its AI-powered offerings.

Investors are now looking forward to BigBear.ai’s Q3 2025 results on November 10. Wall Street expects the company to post a wider loss per share of $0.07 compared to $0.05 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue is expected to decline 23.4% year-over-year to $31.81 million.

Currently, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on BigBear.ai Holdings stock based on two Buys and one Hold recommendation. The average BBAI stock price target of $5.83 indicates 1.75% upside potential.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon’s impressive third-quarter results and its multi-year $38 billion deal with OpenAI have reinforced Wall Street’s and investors’ confidence in the e-commerce and cloud computing giant.

Notably, the 20.2% year-over-year growth in AWS’ Q3 revenue indicated acceleration from the 17.5% growth seen in the second quarter and addressed concerns about competition from Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure and Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google Cloud. In fact, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated that AWS is “growing at a pace we haven’t seen since 2022,” supported by AI demand.

Meanwhile, the OpenAI deal has boosted investor sentiment about Amazon’s AI growth story. Under the deal, AWS will provide OpenAI with Amazon EC2 UltraServers, featuring hundreds of thousands of Nvidia GPUs, with the ability to scale to tens of millions of CPUs (central processing units) for its advanced generative AI workloads.

On November 4, Mizuho analyst Lloyd Walmsley increased the price target for Amazon stock to $315 from $300 and reiterated a Buy rating. The 5-star analyst raised his price target to reflect higher valuation multiples on increased confidence following the Q3 earnings report, positive management commentary, and the OpenAI deal.

Notably, Walmsley believes that the Q3 performance, “strong” Trainium outlook, and the OpenAI deal bolster confidence in AWS’ long-term growth. Walmsley expects AWS’ revenue growth to accelerate slightly to 21.4% in Q4 2025. Walmsley increased his AWS estimates and the Enterprise Value (EV)/revenue multiple to 12x from 10x. He expects investors to “continue to rotate into AMZN shares,” given that the stock is trading at a valuation well below its historic levels and amid expectations of continued positive news into the AWS ReInvent Conference in early December.

Overall, Amazon scores Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on 41 unanimous Buys. The average AMZN stock price target of $295.62 indicates 18.6% upside potential from current levels. AMZN stock has risen 14% year-to-date.

Conclusion

Wall Street is bullish on Nvidia and Amazon stocks and cautiously optimistic about smaller AI player BigBear.ai. Despite rising competition, Nvidia continues to dominate the AI chips market and is well-positioned to drive further growth. Meanwhile, Wall Street is highly bullish on Amazon’s growth story, backed by its e-commerce leadership, AI-driven growth potential of AWS, and the strength of its advertising business. Analysts currently see comparable upside potential in Amazon and Nvidia stocks, making both tech giants attractive AI picks.

