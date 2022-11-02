Novo Nordisk Up After Strong Q3 Results; Raises Outlook

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) trended upwards in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the Danish pharma company reported its financial results for the third quarter with net sales of DKK45.6 billion, a jump of 28% year-over-year.

Earnings came in at DKK6.34 per diluted share in Q3, up 20% year-over-year.

Novo Nordisk also raised its FY22 outlook and now expects sales growth to be in the range of 14% to 17% at constant exchange rates (CER) and “operating profit growth is now expected to be 13-16% at CER.”